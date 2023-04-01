Two people killed following serious collision on A85

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver and passenger have died following a two-vehicle crash on the A85 near Dalmally.

Police received reports of the incident at around 2pm on Friday on the A85 Oban to Perth road.

Emergency services attended the crash involving a red Audi Q2 and a grey Ford Mondeo – and the road was closed between Dalmally and Tyndrum.

The female driver, aged 69, and the male passenger, 70, of the Audi were pronounced dead at the scene.

The three male occupants of the Ford Mondeo were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to be treated.

Appeal for witnesses

Officers closed the road for eight and a half hours to allow for investigations to take place.

They are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the two people who have died.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was travelling in the area and may have dash cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1923 of March 31, 2023.