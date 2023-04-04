200-year-old village hall restoration project approved, new gym in Nairn and funeral home expansion plans in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

A proposal to restore a 200-year-old village hall in Wester Ross has won the approval of north planners.

In Nairn, a new gym looks to be on the way while Lochinver can look forward to a new cafe and takeaway.

But first, let’s begin with an application to renew planning permission for a new funeral home in Inverness.

Funeral business expansion

A well-known Inverness funeral home business has returned to the table with plans for expansion.

John Fraser and Son was previously granted planning permission in 2019 to build a new funeral home in Culduthel Avenue.

This would be in addition to the business’s headquarters in Chapel Street in the city centre.

Vicki Fraser has applied for that planning permission, which usually lapses after three years, to be renewed.

In the papers, it is stated: “The permission has not been implemented.

“This reflects the difficulties encountered by businesses during the pandemic and the constraints to enabling construction on site that it placed on the delivery of projects.

“The applicant wishes to proceed with the development, but requires additional time to implement the proposal, acknowledging that the pandemic has had a significant impact on the business due in part to the scale of funerals that were permitted.”

The development would comprise of front of house facilities, including a reception and two client meeting rooms.

There would also be two viewing rooms and a coffin/casket display area.

New gym in Nairn

A new gym and fitness centre is on the way for Nairn.

Dan Moore Elite Training has been steadily growing from its base in Longman Drive, Inverness, and has applied for planning permission for a new centre in Tom Semple Road.

The site was formerly the home of Boiler and Valve Engineering.

According to the company’s Facebook page, it hopes to open in June 2023.

A statement said: “Looking forward to growing our business outwith Inverness and can’t wait to bring our signature small group personal training product to the people of Nairn.”

Wester Ross restoration project

Plans to restore a 200-year-old village hall back to its former glory have been approved by Highland planners.

Fundraising efforts started in 2021 to extend and renovate the Old Mill Hall in Balmacara.

In the planning documents, the Balmacara Trust states: “The design ensures that there is minimal intervention to the historic fabric, and existing openings have been used to provide access between the new structure and the existing hall.

“The design is complimentary to the industrial heritage of the structure, but has been given a contemporary style so that it can be interpreted as a modern addition that is distinct to the historic fabric.”

The Old Mill Hall had served as a key area for locals since Lady Hamilton gifted it to the community in 1946.

The hall was used right through to the 1980s before it fell into a state of disrepair.

It bears historical significance to the village and served as a mill and a hay barn prior to its use as a hall.

The building is believed to date back to the early 1800s.

After this success with the planning system, work can now begin in earnest.

Lochinver takeaway

Plans to change a former launderette into a takeaway in Lochinver have been approved.

Jason MacLeod is behind the application for the building at 22 Main Street.

The new venture, a small cafe and takeaway, will be called the Old Net Shed.

Work on the site began in April 2022 when Mr MacLeod spent £25,000 on buying the dilapidated old building.

