Moray Community Foundation launched to help struggling locals with essentials

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new fund has been launched to help Moray folk struggling to afford food, fuel and other essentials.

The Moray Community Foundation will allow people living in poverty to access “crisis intervention funding”.

Lords-Lieutenant Major General Seymour Monro and Andrew Simpson are joint patrons of the foundation.

It is being described as the “son or daughter” of the Moray Emergency Relief Fund which they previously spearheaded.

What was the Moray Emergency Relief Fund?

The Moray Emergency Relief Fund was set up in April 2020 as Covid 19 struck.

This fund helped those who struggled during lockdown.

Around £285,000 was raised through 200 donors. It awarded funding for 620 families and individuals.

It was closed to new applications in September 2021.

Maj Gen Monro previously told us the fund helped highlight some poverty-related issues to him.

What is the new fund?

For many people, their personal situations have worsened due to the ongoing cost of living crisis and the challenging economic times we are living in.

The new foundation will be a fund of last resort too.

Maj Gen Monro said: “We have a strong view that a local fund to support families is needed during this time of energy crisis and economic difficulties.

“The Moray Emergency Relief Fund was able to give support during the anxious times of the Pandemic and we are confident that this new Foundation will help those in difficulty and give them hope in a similar way now.”

Meanwhile, Mr Simpson has praised the “generosity” shown by people through the Moray Emergency Relief Fund.

He added: “We now ask our communities and businesses to help us with donations so that we can make Moray an even better place to live where everyone in the community supports others in time of need.”

How can you donate?

People can make a donation through a bank transfer.

Here are the details: Moray Community Foundation, sort code 83.20.06 and account number 18895301.

Donations can also be sent to the fund’s chairwoman Margaret Stenton DL, Lower Whitefield House, Mosstowie, Elgin IV30 8TX.

Click here to download a donation form which will also enable people to Gift Aid their donations.