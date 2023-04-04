Highland groups benefit from a share of more than £1.9 million from the Scottish Land Fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland groups benefit from a share of more than £1.9 million from the Scottish Land Fund

Pier improvements and affordable homes are among the projects being financially supported.

By Michelle Henderson
Coigach Community Development Company is to invest more than £300,0000 to construct affordable properties and local amenities in Achiltibuie thanks to a grant from the Scottish Land Fund. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Coigach Community Development Company is to invest more than £300,0000 to construct affordable properties and local amenities in Achiltibuie thanks to a grant from the Scottish Land Fund. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Groups across the Highlands are celebrating after securing a share of £1.9 million awarded by the Scottish Land Fund.

Plans for affordable housing in a rural Highland village have drawn one step closer thanks to a £300,000 grant.

Coigach Community Development Company has been awarded £304,700 by the Scottish Land Fund to construct affordable properties and local amenities in Achiltibuie.

The development has been earmarked for creation on a derelict plot of land in the centre of the village; formerly home to a local farm where vegetables were once grown without the use of soil.

The project is one of several across the Highlands being supported by the Scottish Land Fund.

Grants totalling more than £727,000 have been distributed to groups across the north in the fund’s latest round of awards.

A total of £1,972,701 is being awarded to 16 groups across Scotland.

‘Funding will prove a real game changer’

Richard Williams, chairman of Coigach Community Development Company, said the grant is a “game changer” in helping to make their dreams a reality.

He said: “This funding will prove a real game changer for Coigach, allowing us to now purchase what for the past 12 years has been a derelict piece of land in the centre of our village.

“Once in community ownership, we have ambitious plans to transform this site for the long-term benefit of Coigach – by constructing a range of housing types and tenures, realising a long-held goal and key aspiration for the community.”

 

Staffin Community Trust is investing their £116,064 grant into purchasing and redeveloping the local harbour area, including the slipway. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, on Skye, Staffin Community Trust is investing their £116,064 grant into purchasing a slipway protected by a breakwater, plus onshore hard standing, a derelict boathouse and a parcel of land in Staffin.

The trust aims to redevelop and improve the local harbour to serve a range of different users and boost the area’s local economy.

Donald MacDonald, Staffin Community Trust chairman, spoke of their delight, saying: “We are delighted to have received this award from the Scottish Land Fund and particularly want to thank the staff for their support and guidance.

“This is a transformational project that will bring economic and social benefits to the community for generations and could not be achieved without external financial support.”

Highland beneficiaries of Scottish Land Fund grants

Other groups benefitting from Scottish Land Fund grants include Nether Lochaber Community Association which is aiming to take ownership of Inchree Barn.

The group will invest their £45,000 grant towards repairing the barn to create a community hub, designed to tackle rural isolation.

Dornie and District Community Trust will also use its award of £66,316 to acquire the former Dornie Store building. The group will renovate the building and reopen the shop and post office, establish a cafe and offer the flat above as an affordable rental opportunity.

Inspire Inverary have been awarded £121,000 for the purchase and restoration of Inverary Pier in Argyll as Tiree Community Development Trust aim to acquire land in Crossapol with a £73,415 grant.

