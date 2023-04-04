Regeneration of Tarlair pool moves a step forward with pavilion renovation contract awarded

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The renovation of Tarlair art deco lido pool near Macduff has moved one step closer now a contract has been awarded to renovate the pavilion block and restore the old tea room.

The contract has been awarded to Crimond-based builders VG Willox Ltd, with a start date scheduled for June.

It is the next step in Friends of Tarlair’s 11-year journey to save the historic facility and is the result of £1.8 million worth of funding from the Scottish Government’s regeneration capital grant fund and place based investment programme.

As well as this, additional match funding has been received from Garfield Weston Foundation and the Pilgrims Trust, while support from Aberdeenshire Council’s Macduff Regeneration Action Plan has powered the project forward.

Conservation plans have been drafted by architects Studio Octopi, who have been tasked with working within heritage architecture guidelines to help reinstate the original design as demanded by its A-listed status.

There has been an enormous amount of community engagement to reach where the plans are today, including various activities and fundraising events.

Friends of Tarlair chairwoman, Pat Wain said: “This community-led regeneration project will encourage tourism, provide new opportunities for enterprise, increase skills and educational development.

“We are confident these facilities will become a thriving centre for the community and visitors alike and will enhance the coastal path network in Macduff, reinstating a feeling of pride in a much-loved cultural and leisure space.”