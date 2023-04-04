Regeneration of Tarlair pool moves a step forward with pavilion renovation contract awarded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Regeneration of Tarlair pool moves a step forward with pavilion renovation contract awarded

It is the next step in Friends of Tarlair's 11-year journey to save the historic facility.

By Chris Cromar
The former Tarlair outdoor swimming pool.
The former Tarlair outdoor swimming pool.

The renovation of Tarlair art deco lido pool near Macduff has moved one step closer now a contract has been awarded to renovate the pavilion block and restore the old tea room.

The contract has been awarded to Crimond-based builders VG Willox Ltd, with a start date scheduled for June.

It is the next step in Friends of Tarlair’s 11-year journey to save the historic facility and is the result of £1.8 million worth of funding from the Scottish Government’s regeneration capital grant fund and place based investment programme.

What Tarlair will look like after the works are complete. Image: Friends of Tarlair.

As well as this, additional match funding has been received from Garfield Weston Foundation and the Pilgrims Trust, while support from Aberdeenshire Council’s Macduff Regeneration Action Plan has powered the project forward.

Conservation plans have been drafted by architects Studio Octopi, who have been tasked with working within heritage architecture guidelines to help reinstate the original design as demanded by its A-listed status.

The facility is currently derelict. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

There has been an enormous amount of community engagement to reach where the plans are today, including various activities and fundraising events.

Friends of Tarlair chairwoman, Pat Wain said: “This community-led regeneration project will encourage tourism, provide new opportunities for enterprise, increase skills and educational development.

“We are confident these facilities will become a thriving centre for the community and visitors alike and will enhance the coastal path network in Macduff, reinstating a feeling of pride in a much-loved cultural and leisure space.”

The Mecca of the Moray Firth: How the tide turned on Tarlair Outdoor Swimming Pool

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Non-GPs can now give out fit notes in the NHS Grampian area. Image: Shutterstock.
More health professionals able to provide fit notes in NHS Grampian area after successful…
An Old Aberdeen shed has been saved after the government stepped in. Image: Ben Hendry/Mhorvan Park
Old Aberdeen shed branded 'monstrosity' SAVED by Scottish Government after council wanted it knocked…
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Stuart Mitchell appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Stuart Mitchell. Aberdeen/Peterhead. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer who flung £5,000 drugs from window during raid given 'glimmer of hope' he'll…
Marek Rosiak was found with more than 100 indecent images and videos. Image: DC Thomson
Turriff paedophile pensioner caught with over 100 child images avoids prison
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick. Image: Chris Sumner /DC Thomson
Russell Borthwick: Will the machines take over? If they bring Pep, I’m OK with…
Pictured left to right: cabin crew, Faye Robson, captain Allan Chalmers Loganair's head of revenue and sales Donna McHugh, first officer Thomas Handy and senior cabin crew Darren Holmes on the first Saturday service. Image: Big Partnership
Loganair launch weekend summer Aberdeen to Dublin flights due to popular demand
Mobile speed cameras. Image: Duncan Brown.
Mobile speed cameras to return to A93 at Drumoak after 500 drivers clocked breaking…
Councillor Sam Payne said the new services is a big move in improving transport links between rural communities. Image: Sam Payne.
'Huge step forward' improving rural transport as buses return to Insch
The Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre are facing further delays. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New opening dates for Baird and Anchor hospitals as project cost rises again
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041974 Story by David McPhee Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Dylan Flett outside court. ID by David McPhee Monday 3rd April 2023 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Teenager who set fire to BMW was caught after leaving petrol can behind

Most Read

1
Alastair Mackenzie has brought the business back to life by establishing a new service and repair workshop in Hopeman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Seven years on, how the Junners name is coming back in Moray – but…
2
Christian Ramirez.
Christian Ramirez reveals he suffered panic attack due to toll on his mental health…
3
Emma Paterson and Neil Bannerman. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Couple found ‘foaming at mouth’ after car mounts pavement and hits wall
4
Karen Adam, SNP MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast. Image: Supplied.
Innocent woman investigated after Aberdeenshire MSP’s complaints of ‘malicious’ abuse
5
SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during his visit to the Clydesdale Housing Association with Mairi McAllan MSP, while on the campaign trail in Lanark. Picture date: Monday March 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf visits Aberdeen to unveil £25 million for oil and gas transition
6
Taylor's of Torry has closed its doors for the last time. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
‘It really has been a pleasure’: Taylor’s of Torry closes after nearly 100 years…
2
7
Daniel McGladrigan has been caught for a second time with a hoard of child images. Image: DC Thomson.
Paedophile avoids prison despite being caught with indecent images for second time
8
Pictured is Taron Egerton on the set of Tetris, currently being filmed at the Aberdeen University Zoology Building. Pictured by Darrell Benns Pictured on 22/02/2021 CR0026770
Behind the scenes: How Tetris crew turned Aberdeen into Soviet-era Moscow and Japan
9
The fire happened on East Beach in Lossiemouth.
Fire on Lossiemouth beach sand dunes being treated as deliberate
10
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man broke down in a layby on the way to a party and decided to crack open the drinks Picture shows; A832 near Kinlochewe. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

Gulls are causing problems across the north and north-east. Image: Keith Broomfield.
Gull deterrents installed across Elgin ahead of breeding season
Left to right: Ryan McKay and Emma Gray, joint managing partners and Neil Robb. Image: Neville Robertson Communication
Who's the Boss: New director for Blackadders and board members join VisitAberdeenshire and Greyhope…
Alex Ferguson sharing a joke with Teddy Scott at his testimonial dinner at the Marcliffe in 1998.
Willie Miller: Six new medals are much-deserved recognition for figures who made Aberdeen's Gothenburg…
Pictures from Lossiemouth United FC's first mini-kickers session for three to five years olds. Pictures supplied by Lossiemouth United FC
Community comes first for Junior club Lossiemouth United as they look to build full…
Chloe Woolley with her son Theo and some of the Easter eggs they are donating to Highland Hospice. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'In memory of Grandma': Inverness fundraiser drops off 100 Easter eggs for Highland Hospice
Jodie Sloss standing with her arms crossed in front of the McLaren 570FGT4.
Jodie Sloss: How Oban Formula Women winner went from Ford Fiesta to McLaren
Calum Morrison of Inverurie Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Frightening field for Evening Express Champion of Champions men's scratch tournament
Mark Brooking, sustainability director, with Shelagh Hancock, celebrating achieving B Corp status.
Dairy giant gains new B-Corp status
Leaders of the UK's farming unions recently met in Belfast and issued a joint appeal.
Unions demand energy relief for farmers
NatureScot researchers uncover freshwater pearl mussels in Sutherland. Image: Iain Sime/NatureScot.
Critically-endangered pearl mussels discovered in Sutherland

Editor's Picks

Most Commented