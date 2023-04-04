Father and daughter, 7, rescued amidst icy Glencoe conditions

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A seven-year-old girl and her father were rescued in treacherously icy conditions in Glencoe.

The alarm was raised by a friend who was walking the summits in the region with them – but became separated as he sought a safe route down.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team sent a team of 13 to the Lost Valley area at around 7pm on Monday.

The father and daughter were found above the roadside and the friend had also made his way down to safety.

But because rescuers were searching the high ridges in icy conditions – the operation did not end until 1am today.

Brian Bathurst, deputy leader of Glencoe MRT, said: “It was frozen hard and very icy. The party had tried to descend into the Lost Valley but it was too treacherous – so they sought alternatives, and their friend who got down raised the alarm.

“The little girl was very impressive. She and her parents are experienced in the hills and they were very well equipped.

“The conditions just caught them out. We got them back and warmed them up, and they were all fine.”

It was the second call out in three days for the team.

A climber was rescued after getting stuck 1500 feet up on the east face of Gearr Aonach on Saturday.

The man in his early 30s got stuck on a ledge and four team members went above him and lowered the man down.