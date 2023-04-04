Father and daughter, 7, rescued amidst icy Glencoe conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Father and daughter, 7, rescued amidst icy Glencoe conditions

A friend raised the alarm after they got separated from the duo while descending the hill.

By Mike Merritt
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A seven-year-old girl and her father were rescued in treacherously icy conditions in Glencoe.

The alarm was raised by a friend who was walking the summits in the region with them – but became separated as he sought a safe route down.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team sent a team of 13 to the Lost Valley area at around 7pm on Monday.

The father and daughter were found above the roadside and the friend had also made his way down to safety.

But because rescuers were searching the high ridges in icy conditions – the operation did not end until 1am today.

Brian Bathurst, deputy leader of Glencoe MRT, said: “It was frozen hard and very icy. The party had tried to descend into the Lost Valley but it was too treacherous – so they sought alternatives, and their friend who got down raised the alarm.

Stranded scrambler rescued from Gearr Aonach.Police Scotland received a call recently from a 3rd party reporting that…

Posted by Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team on Tuesday, 4 April 2023

“The little girl was very impressive. She and her parents are experienced in the hills and they were very well equipped.

“The conditions just caught them out. We got them back and warmed them up, and they were all fine.”

It was the second call out in three days for the team.

A climber was rescued after getting stuck 1500 feet up on the east face of Gearr Aonach on Saturday.

The man in his early 30s got stuck on a ledge and four team members went above him and lowered the man down.

Heading out into the hills? Mountaineering experts share tips on what to put in backpack

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New series of acclaimed BBC series Shetland begins filming
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Everest climber to cycle the length of Western Isles on Penny Farthing to support…
Post office
Four north and north-east post offices may have final payments cut if replacement branches…
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
It took half a year for Transport Scotland to respond to South Uist's ferry…
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Frustrated farmer verbally abused government official in row over funding delays
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Easter forecast: Sun, rain and cloud in weekend weather lottery
Caledonian Stadium - home of Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle oppose Glasgow club's attempts to 'copy' name
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Emergency services called to one-car crash on A95 at Avielochan, near Aviemore
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Oban RNLI lifeboat coxswains reach collective 100 years of service milestone

Most Read

1
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
2
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
3
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
4
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
5
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘An insult to every domestic abuse victim’: Mum brands sentence for serial abuser ‘a…
6
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
7
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
8
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
9
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Two-vehicle crash on A92 Bridge of Muchalls leaves transporter on its side
10
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Police investigate fire at St Andrew’s Cathedral in Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds rejects 'easier run-in' claim as play-off chase steps up
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Two cars involved in crash on Six Roads roundabout in Aberdeen
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ross County dealt major blow as Ross Callachan suffers ruptured anterior cruciate ligament
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen RNLI turns yellow wellies into dancing shoes to raise funds with Scottish Fiddle…
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Greyhope Bay celebrates first birthday with music, food and adventures
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inverness women's refuge closed with immediate effect as Highland Council step in to offer…
Aberdeenshire Gift card collection point
Scotland Loves Local Aberdeenshire Gift Card now available for pick up
stromness crash
Man, 55, charged in connection with alleged A90 layby disturbance near Marykirk
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Predicted Aberdeen XI to face Kilmarnock as Barry Robson gears up to face his…
The father and daughter were praised for being well-equipped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The way things are going I’d back Aberdeen to beat another of my former…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented