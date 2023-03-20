Heading out into the hills? Mountaineering experts share tips on what to put in backpack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Heading out into the hills? Mountaineering experts share tips on what to put in backpack

By Ross Hempseed
March 20, 2023, 5:00 pm
Volunteers of the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team. Image by Assynt MRT.
Volunteers of the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team. Image by Assynt MRT.

Thousands of hillwalkers descend on Scotland every year to challenge themselves while taking in the stunning scenery.

But even the prepared hikers can find themselves caught out by the conditions, no matter the season.

And although our hard-working mountain rescue teams are always on call, there are a few simple steps every walker can take before heading out into the hills.

Ross Cadie, senior mountain safety advisor at Mountaineering Scotland, says no matter how long or adventurous the walk is, it should always start with good planning.

He said: “Understanding the weather conditions, the avalanche forecast and what skills you and those you are going out with have will inform you on what to pack and how to pack it.

“This might be a surprise for some, but what order the bag is packed – and therefore the order it is most easily accessible in – depends on what conditions are expected throughout the journey.”

Reverse packing key for preparing hillwalking backpack

Mr Cadie recommends “reverse packing”, meaning pack the things you will least likely need first at the bottom, with the essentials on top.

A guide with tips on how best to pack your backpack. Image: DC Thomson.

He said: “For example, if it is forecast to be a beautiful, clear and calm winters day with crisp hard snow down to 400m, then I would pack my spare layers and waterproofs at the bottom of my bag but have the crampons sitting near the top as I will anticipate that I’ll be needing them quite early on in my walk.

“In contrast, if the forecast was for full ‘Scottish’ conditions with strong winds and soft snow, then I would be wearing my waterproofs as I leave the car, my spare warm layers would be near the top and my crampons would be sitting at the bottom.”

Remember the 5Ps

Ben Dyson, a medical officer with Assynt Mountain Rescue Team, urged people to remember the five Ps: Proper Preparation Prevents Poor Performance.

As a health professional, he says carrying a first aid kit is a must – and that it should contain items such as plasters, blister patches, scissors and bandages.

Mr Dyson said: “All of the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team volunteers carry an emergency shelter, spare food and insulating clothing in their packs.

“If you become immobilised for whatever reason, place something between you and the ground (rucksacks are great for this), and your emergency shelter over you.”

He also encourages people to make someone aware of their intended journey through remote terrain and call regularly with updates including pictures with timestamps.

Mountain rescue teams are always at the ready to head out, but walkers should always check the Scottish Avalanche Information Service during winter.

The Be Avalanche Aware App also provides easy access to daily reports and users can also set up alerts for changing conditions on-the-go.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…
The King is to crowned in May. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Design a flag for King Charles III and have it flown over Argyll and…
A woman is believed to have been spiked by injection during a night out in Oban. Police are investigating.
Concerns as two women feared spiked by injection during nights out in Oban
Pentland Ferries MV Alfred
MV Alfred leased for nine months to ease pressure on CalMac routes...but operator lays…
The Loch Frisa in Oban. Picture by Sandy McCook.
CalMac 'restricts' bookings on busy Oban-Craignure ferry route as Easter fast approaches
Maggie Cunningham has been appointed as the president of An Comunn Gaidhlig. Image: Innes and Campbell Communications.
Organisers of Royal National Mod announce new president
Brexit Clock Artist
Time to change? How stopping clocks going forward could affect life in Scotland
capercaillie
Capercaillie on the verge of extinction again warns Sir David Attenborough
Hauliers like Williamson Foodservice are already helping supply communities in need with food - but what could your business do as part of The Big Food Appeal? Pictured: Gary Williamson, managing director, with dispatch coordinator Andy Mitchell.
Inverness food and drink firm plots path to success amid labour shortages
Elspeth Macdonald. Image: Scottish Fishermen's Federation
Fishers urge Holyrood to rethink 'catastrophic' plans for HPMAs

Most Read

1
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
2
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
3
A woman is believed to have been spiked by injection during a night out in Oban. Police are investigating.
Concerns as two women feared spiked by injection during nights out in Oban
4
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
6
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
8
Police are investigating reports of an assault at Soul Bar in Aberdeen on Saturday, which left a 49-year-old man in need of hospital treatment. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man, 49, taken to hospital following city centre bar attack
9
Plans for an art studio at a million-pound mansion in Banchory have sparked a row.
Row over art studio at Banchory millionaire’s mansion and plans to revive fire-hit country…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
A group from Shazam Theatre Company are due to showcase a new play at Pitlochry for the first time. Image: Marie Skene.
Aberdeen theatre group to take 'bizarre' production to National Theatre Connections Festival
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
'I just want to know they are safe': Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
Pictured from left, secretary Andrew Dalgarno, vice-chair Louise Urquhart, chair Kirsten Williams, retiring chairman Alex Fowlie and treasurer Tom Cargill.
Farmers hear from inspiring businessman at FMA dinner in Aberdeen
Tonight's Highland League Weekly main game is Buckie Thistle against Rothes, while there's also highlights of Fraserburgh v Banks o' Dee.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Rothes, and Fraserburgh v…
Young people were among the many protesting against the Iraq war across Scotland and the wider UK in 2003 (Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock)
Alistair Carmichael: 20 years on from Iraq, we must learn the right lessons about…
Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar (left) and the SNP's Kate Forbes could be the kind of politicians Scotland needs to change things for the better
Chris Deerin: Kate Forbes v Anas Sarwar is the revitalising competition Scotland needs
Aberdeen's beach front food trucks have increased in number but a council decision has cast doubt on their future. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
How many food trucks can Aberdeen beach handle? Council defers five new licences amid…
Left to right: Stuart Neilson and Frances Rus at the new lab in Aberdeen. Image: Big Partnership
Duncan and Todd Group eyes growth with new £1.5 million laboratory in Aberdeen
Aberdeen Women trio who are out on loan. From L-R: Hannah Innes, Eirinn McCafferty and Brodie Greenwood. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
Loan watch: How are Aberdeen Women trio fairing in SWPL 2 and SWF Championship?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented