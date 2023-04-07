Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The beleaguered Corran Ferry has once again been pulled from service, just before the long Easter weekend.

The ferry is a vital link between the Ardnamurchan peninsula and Corran, which offers direct road access to Fort William.

Highland Council said the ferry would be out of service “over the coming days”, forcing drivers to follow a detour.

Journeys take roughly six minutes across the Corran Narrows and with the route dubbed one of the busiest ferry service in Scotland.

Unfortunately due to ferry breakdown issues there will be no Corran Ferry service over the coming days. @NWTrunkRoads @trafficscotland — Corran Ferry (@CorranFerry) April 7, 2023

However, in recent months the age of the MV Corran has begun to impede its ability to provide a reliable service, resulting in it being pulled from service, now more frequently than ever.

In addition the replacement vessel Maid of Glencoul is 47 years old and operated a reduced timetable and reduced capacity.

As Scotland gears up for the Easter weekend with families, tourists and visitors flocking to holiday hotspots across the country, the Corran Ferry service has once again been suspended.

Maid of Glencoul vessel out of action.

The alternative route can be found here.

The service is run by the Highland Council and on social media, it pulled the vessel from service due to “technical difficulties” on Friday, April 7 and would remain out of action for the rest of the day.

Due to technical difficulties the service is currently suspended…sorry for inconvenience. — Corran Ferry (@CorranFerry) April 7, 2023

Highland MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said the suspension could be “devastating for some local businesses, particularly within tourism and hospitality”.

Mr Johnston added: “Local people and businesses deserve a lot better than the service they’re currently getting, and they must be able to have some hope that things will improve”.

“I know just how frustrating this must be for those who were planning to use the service today. It is simply unacceptable.

“However, the crew and other staff on the ground will be doing their best to get things running as soon as possible and to help people where they can.”

‘A complete disaster and real tragedy’

The Corran Ferry is a vital lifeline for residents living on the Ardnamurchan peninsula who rely on it to bring visitors as well as stock and supplies from the other side.

No doubt this will impact visitors that would normally use the ferry, who are now forced to travel more than an hour to the north of Loch Linnhe.

Local councillor Angus MacDonald, said: “It’s a complete disaster and real tragedy for the people on the peninsulas as well as visitors. I am certain the employees are trying 110% to resolve it.

“The crossing is completely essential to tourism and the business community as well as those living there.

Mr MacDonald along with Mr Johnston is calling on new Transport Minister Kevin Stewart to meet with local residents to think of a way forward.

Highland Council are exploring different options to upgrade the service given the current vessel age, including approving a business case for two electric ferries in November last year.