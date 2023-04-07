Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend

The service was already operating a reduced timetable using a smaller vessel which has now been suspended.

By Ross Hempseed
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The beleaguered Corran Ferry has once again been pulled from service, just before the long Easter weekend.

The ferry is a vital link between the Ardnamurchan peninsula and Corran, which offers direct road access to Fort William.

Highland Council said the ferry would be out of service “over the coming days”, forcing drivers to follow a detour.

Journeys take roughly six minutes across the Corran Narrows and with the route dubbed one of the busiest ferry service in Scotland.

However, in recent months the age of the MV Corran has begun to impede its ability to provide a reliable service, resulting in it being pulled from service, now more frequently than ever.

In addition the replacement vessel Maid of Glencoul is 47 years old and operated a reduced timetable and reduced capacity.

The MV Corran is currently out of action due to issues while its replacement the Maid of Glencoul has also been pulled. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

As Scotland gears up for the Easter weekend with families, tourists and visitors flocking to holiday hotspots across the country, the Corran Ferry service has once again been suspended.

Maid of Glencoul vessel out of action.

The alternative route can be found here.

The service is run by the Highland Council and on social media, it pulled the vessel from service due to “technical difficulties” on Friday, April 7 and would remain out of action for the rest of the day.

 

Highland MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said the suspension could be “devastating for some local businesses, particularly within tourism and hospitality”.

Mr Johnston added: “Local people and businesses deserve a lot better than the service they’re currently getting, and they must be able to have some hope that things will improve”.

“I know just how frustrating this must be for those who were planning to use the service today. It is simply unacceptable.

“However, the crew and other staff on the ground will be doing their best to get things running as soon as possible and to help people where they can.”

‘A complete disaster and real tragedy’

The Corran Ferry is a vital lifeline for residents living on the Ardnamurchan peninsula who rely on it to bring visitors as well as stock and supplies from the other side.

No doubt this will impact visitors that would normally use the ferry, who are now forced to travel more than an hour to the north of Loch Linnhe.

Local councillor Angus MacDonald, said: “It’s a complete disaster and real tragedy for the people on the peninsulas as well as visitors. I am certain the employees are trying 110% to resolve it.

“The crossing is completely essential to tourism and the business community as well as those living there.

Mr MacDonald along with Mr Johnston is calling on new Transport Minister Kevin Stewart to meet with local residents to think of a way forward.

Highland Council are exploring different options to upgrade the service given the current vessel age, including approving a business case for two electric ferries in November last year.

Highland Council asks locals to ‘consider’ use of Corran Ferry as Easter approaches

