Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street

Footage of a reversing car mounting a parked car on Elgin High Street has captured the internet’s attention.

The video which was filmed from a vehicle’s dashcam travelling down Elgin High Street shows a dark Toyata Hybrid reverse up onto a red Mercedes parked behind it.

It occurred outside the C.S.S Newsagents at around 1pm on Friday, April 7.

Police confirmed that the incident also involved a motorcycle, with footage showing bystanders getting out of their own vehicles to help.

The video went viral, being shared across social media including on popular Moray FB page, The Moray Neep saying the “struggle for spaces to park in Elgin is getting worse”.

The video has been shared hundreds of times and received hundreds of comments such as “that’s just normal in Elgin”.

A police spokeswoman said: “The crash involved a car, a parked motorbike and a second parked vehicle.

“Emergency services were contacted to attend.

“A 59-year-old woman has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident.”