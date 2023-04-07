Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness road has been closed to eastbound traffic following a “major” electricity outage.

Motorists are unable to access Seafield Road from the A82 Longman Road due to excavation works being carried out.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) engineers are onsite to try and restore power to the area.

The unplanned outage was first reported at about 7.45am and is impacting three postcodes – IV1 1LZ, IV1 1SG and IV1 1ST.

SSEN has said there is a “fault” affecting the area which they aim to resolve by 3pm.

The restrictions on Seafield Road will be in place until further notice.

Access to all businesses will be maintained during this time via Harbour Road.

The Highland Council shared a post online stating the duration of the closure is currently “unknown”.

It states: “Seafield Road, Inverness closed to eastbound traffic accessing from Longman Road (A82) due to excavation work in connection with major electricity outage.

“Access to all business premises available from Harbour Road. Duration of closure currently unknown.”

More to follow.