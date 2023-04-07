Queen tribute band announced as headline act at Tall Ships finale concert

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Queen tribute band will top the bill at the Tall Ships finale concert in Lerwick this July.

Queen II is the final act to be announced for the four-day event joining fellow headliners Peat & Diesel, Tide Lines and the Peatbog Faeries.

A number of events and activities are being planned to coincide with the Tall Ships visiting the island between July 26 and 29.

Most live music events will be free to attend and split between the 5,000-capacity outdoor arena at Holmsgarth and a smaller stage at Victoria Pier.

Tickets for the Thursday and Friday night programmes, as well as the Queen II concert, will go on sale in May.

Music programmer Tim Matthew said Queen II will provide “an ideal finale” for the family-friendly event.

He said: “They’ve been here before twice and delighted a packed-out Mareel. They have a reputation for bringing the party spirit and it feels like a fitting way to bring the curtain down on four days of great live music.”

‘A memorable experience’

Thousands of visitors are expected to turn out to see more than 50 acts perform including some of the islands’ own musical talent.

These include new band The Roadside Crows, Odessa and The Revellers, as well as daily Shetland folklore tales from Marjolein Robertson in Mareel.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh-based acoustic mash-up band, The Banjo Lounge 4, will offer up some favourite floor-fillers “like you’ve never heard them before”.

Paul Bush, director of events for VisitScotland, added: “Scotland is the perfect stage for events and one of the many sporting and cultural highlights this year will be the Tall Ships Races in Lerwick.

“The four days of festivities will not only provide a wonderful family festival atmosphere but the 50 plus strong music act line-up, now fully announced, will provide a real memorable experience for music enthusiasts too.”