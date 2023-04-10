Lewis-born Mary Watt who became matron in Montrose dies

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Montrose Royal Infirmary matron, Mary Watt, who grew up on the Isle of Lewis, has died aged 91.

She trained for nursing in Aberdeen and then worked in hospitals and the community in Angus and Dundee.

A greater part of her career was spent in Montrose where she was greeted daily by people she had brought into the world or whose lives had been touched by her work.

Idyllic childhood

Mary Isabella Macleod was born on December 15 1931, at Shawbost, to Duncan and Mary Macleod.

She grew up with siblings Ina, Callum, Donald, Murdo and Kenny.

It was something of an idyllic childhood on an island croft, her granddaughter Katy Burgess said.

“Gran’s eyes lit up whenever she talked about her childhood, family and life on the croft,” said Katy.

“She came back in the summers when my mother was young, showed us her home when we were young and she continued to return as long as she was able.”

Mary left Lewis around the age of 18 to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse.

She trained in Aberdeen and spent much of her working life at Stracathro Hospital, Brechin, and in Montrose Infirmary, working her way up to matron.

In a varied career, she worked in casualty going out with ambulances, in theatre, in clinics, as a midwife at Ninewells and as a health visitor in Angus.

Her service to nursing and her work with the church was recognised when Mary was invited to a reception at Holyrood House by the Queen.

It was in 1953 that Mary met her future husband, Jack, who had just left the RAF.

They bumped into each other at a dance in Montrose after Mary walked in with two friends.

The couple married in Montrose the following year and welcomed daughter, Mairi, in 1955.

Mary and Jack celebrated 69 years of marriage last year and Jack cared for Mary in her later years of declining health.

‘Loyal and compassionate’

Katy said: “Gran was active in the church throughout her life and in addition to her nursing, spent many hours with those in the final moments of their lives.

“She was loyal and always compassionate.

“She and grandpa shared a passion for dancing and were quite excellent at it. Generous doesn’t even begin to cover it.

“She had an enormous strength of character and despite being in pain for many of her later years she never showed it and continued to always be altruistic.”

Mary’s funeral will be held on Friday April 14 at 11am in Shawbost Village Free Church, Lewis, followed by committal at Dalmore Cemetery before a celebration of her life in Shawbost Old School Centre.

