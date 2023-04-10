Lewis-born Mary Watt who became matron in Montrose dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis-born Mary Watt who became matron in Montrose dies

A greater part of her career was spent in Montrose where she was greeted daily by people she had brought into the world or whose lives had been touched by her work

By Chris Ferguson
Jack and Mary Watt with granddaughter Katy.
Jack and Mary Watt with granddaughter Katy.

Former Montrose Royal Infirmary matron, Mary Watt, who grew up on the Isle of Lewis, has died aged 91.

She trained for nursing in Aberdeen and then worked in hospitals and the community in Angus and Dundee.

A greater part of her career was spent in Montrose where she was greeted daily by people she had brought into the world or whose lives had been touched by her work.

Idyllic childhood

Mary Isabella Macleod was born on December 15 1931, at Shawbost, to Duncan and Mary Macleod.

She grew up with siblings Ina, Callum, Donald, Murdo and Kenny.

It was something of an idyllic childhood on an island croft, her granddaughter Katy Burgess said.

Mary and Jack Watt with granddaughters Kirsty and Katy.
Former Montrose Royal Infirmary matron Mary Watt.

“Gran’s eyes lit up whenever she talked about her childhood, family and life on the croft,” said Katy.

“She came back in the summers when my mother was young, showed us her home when we were young and she continued to return as long as she was able.”

Mary left Lewis around the age of 18 to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse.

She trained in Aberdeen and spent much of her working life at Stracathro Hospital, Brechin, and in Montrose Infirmary, working her way up to matron.

Former Montrose Royal Infirmary matron Mary Watt’s retiral presentation.

In a varied career, she worked in casualty going out with ambulances, in theatre, in clinics, as a midwife at Ninewells and as a health visitor in Angus.

Her service to nursing and her work with the church was recognised when Mary was invited to a reception at Holyrood House by the Queen.

It was in 1953 that Mary met her future husband, Jack, who had just left the RAF.

They bumped into each other at a dance in Montrose after Mary walked in with two friends.

Mary and Jack Watt in their younger years.

The couple married in Montrose the following year and welcomed daughter, Mairi, in 1955.

Mary and Jack celebrated 69 years of marriage last year and Jack cared for Mary in her later years of declining health.

‘Loyal and compassionate’

Katy said: “Gran was active in the church throughout her life and in addition to her nursing, spent many hours with those in the final moments of their lives.

“She was loyal and always compassionate.

“She and grandpa shared a passion for dancing and were quite excellent at it. Generous doesn’t even begin to cover it.

“She had an enormous strength of character and despite being in pain for many of her later years she never showed it and continued to always be altruistic.”

Mary’s funeral will be held on Friday April 14 at 11am in Shawbost Village Free Church, Lewis, followed by committal at Dalmore Cemetery before a celebration of her life in Shawbost Old School Centre.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

