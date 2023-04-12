Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown finds positives in 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown finds positives in 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline

The Blue Toon player-interim co-manager praised his side's work rate against the Pars.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead were beaten 2-0 by Dunfermline Athletic at Balmoor. Image: SNS.
Peterhead were beaten 2-0 by Dunfermline Athletic at Balmoor. Image: SNS.

Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown says there were positives to take from the Blue Toon’s 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline Athletic.

Against the full-time professional Pars, the Blue Toon put in a solid display, but goals after the interval from Nikolay Todorov and Craig Wighton secured all three points for Dunfermline.

The defeat at Balmoor Stadium keeps Peterhead two points adrift at the bottom of League One, with four games left to play.

While Brown, who started in midfield against Dunfermline, felt there were plus-points to how the game panned out, he conceded it was another loss at a time where points are what matter most to the Buchan outfit.

He said: “By no means did it look like a game that was top v bottom of the league. First half, and even going into the second, we were really proud.

“Everyone was right up for it again – the hard work, the work rate on and off the ball.

“If my header had gone in within the first few minutes, then it gives us something to play with.

Dunfermline’s Nikolay Todorov celebrates scoring the opener at Balmoor. Image: SNS

“It was always going to be difficult in the second half.

“You could hear Dunfermline coming in arguing with themselves and that just shows how far we’ve come in a short time.

“But, ultimately, it is a defeat and we have to pick ourselves up quickly for Montrose now on Saturday.”

Brown glad to have more personnel at his disposal

The caretaker co-bosses, Brown and team-mate Ryan Strachan, made one change for the clash against Dunfermline with Kevin Joshua coming in for the injured Jason Brown.

Jordon Brown was also happy to see attacker Conor O’Keefe make his return from a long-term injury -which has kept him out since November – when he came off the bench in the second period.

He said: “We’ve got some more minutes in some boys’ legs – it was good to see Conor coming back, that gives us something different.

“He’s just back from an operation, so we have to be careful.

Conor O'Keefe returned from a long-term injury against Dunfermline.
Conor O’Keefe.

“It was a big disappointment to lose Jason before the game, he failed the fitness test. But Kevin came in and showed he can play. He maybe tired a bit in the second half – he’s not played for a few weeks – but he was positive and aggressive. Ryan (Strachan) talked him through the game.

“It’s good for us to have options. We’ve not had that this season, but we feel we’re gathering a group now that does give us slightly more options.”

