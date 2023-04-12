Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown finds positives in 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown says there were positives to take from the Blue Toon’s 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline Athletic.

Against the full-time professional Pars, the Blue Toon put in a solid display, but goals after the interval from Nikolay Todorov and Craig Wighton secured all three points for Dunfermline.

The defeat at Balmoor Stadium keeps Peterhead two points adrift at the bottom of League One, with four games left to play.

While Brown, who started in midfield against Dunfermline, felt there were plus-points to how the game panned out, he conceded it was another loss at a time where points are what matter most to the Buchan outfit.

He said: “By no means did it look like a game that was top v bottom of the league. First half, and even going into the second, we were really proud.

“Everyone was right up for it again – the hard work, the work rate on and off the ball.

“If my header had gone in within the first few minutes, then it gives us something to play with.

“It was always going to be difficult in the second half.

“You could hear Dunfermline coming in arguing with themselves and that just shows how far we’ve come in a short time.

“But, ultimately, it is a defeat and we have to pick ourselves up quickly for Montrose now on Saturday.”

Brown glad to have more personnel at his disposal

The caretaker co-bosses, Brown and team-mate Ryan Strachan, made one change for the clash against Dunfermline with Kevin Joshua coming in for the injured Jason Brown.

Jordon Brown was also happy to see attacker Conor O’Keefe make his return from a long-term injury -which has kept him out since November – when he came off the bench in the second period.

He said: “We’ve got some more minutes in some boys’ legs – it was good to see Conor coming back, that gives us something different.

“He’s just back from an operation, so we have to be careful.

“It was a big disappointment to lose Jason before the game, he failed the fitness test. But Kevin came in and showed he can play. He maybe tired a bit in the second half – he’s not played for a few weeks – but he was positive and aggressive. Ryan (Strachan) talked him through the game.

“It’s good for us to have options. We’ve not had that this season, but we feel we’re gathering a group now that does give us slightly more options.”