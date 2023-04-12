Mull postal worker delivers letter to a graveside for family to see

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Mull postal worker delivers letter to a graveside for family to see

'I hope this message reaches Peggy’s grandchild'.

By Louise Glen
Tobermory
Tobermory, Mull. Image: Shutterstock.

A postal worker on the Isle of Mull went the extra mile to find the relatives of a woman who died almost a quarter of a century ago.

After being “unsure” where to deliver a letter to Mrs Peggy Stewart to, members of staff from Tobermory Post Office took it to a gravestone on the Isle of Mull.

In a post on social media, the card was laid at the side of the grave with a note, hoping that the family of Mrs Stewart would see that it had been delivered.

The card was addressed to Peggy Stewart nee MacLean, who died in February 2000.

Staff carefully laid the letter by her graveside and called on anyone who knew her to pass on that the letter was there.

They posted a message on Mull: Help and Information to try and find her family.

 Peggy’s grandchildren

A post on Facebook from Tobermory Post Office read: “This card arrived in the post yesterday but the posties were unsure where to deliver it.

“After a wee bit of detective work and a walk round both cemeteries, the card has now been delivered to the right place.

“I hope this message reaches Peggy’s grandchild/ren.”

A letter was delivered to the graveside in order that the woman’s family would see it. Image: Facebook.

One woman said: “You are an amazing crew. Love how caring you all are even when things aren’t going right for you all.”

Another said: “I have the card I will pass it on to Peggy’s family.”

One person added: “Above and beyond. Glad the weather has been kind and not spoiled the letter to Aunt Peggy.”

At the same time, the island is said to be suffering from lack of postal workers, and have made a plea for people to make a complaint at the lack of service.

One woman wrote on social media: “Our poor posties…

“The Dervaig run has no one on it at the moment, there are staff shortages all over, whoever is ‘managing’ it on the mainland needs to get their finger out and do something!

“Complaints might not work short term but if they get enough they might, just might, take notice.

“The number is 03457740740 option one then four then three then two.”

Royal Mail has been asked to comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Fraserburgh coastguard
Fisherman airlifted from Peterhead fishing boat with partially severed finger
Island life will be changed forever. Image: Press Association
Mull fisherman says 'island life will be changed forever' if highly protective marine areas…
The MacDonald Arms in Tobermory is for sale. Image: Drysdale & Company.
What’s the story? New owner sought to revitalise Tobermory hotel
highland roofer artistic design
Roofer wows with eye-catching artworks across the Highlands
Corran Ferry services were pulled ahead of the Easter weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Council launches foot passenger services after it emerges Corran Ferry repairs will take up…
A85 crash
A85 closed at Dunbeg for more than three hours following crash
Zekun Zhang has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Appeal to help trace 26-year-old man reported missing on Ben Nevis
Tourists at the Kilt Rock geological feature on the east coast of Skye near Staffin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Visitors could be fined up to £100 for ignoring Skye beauty spot closure
The MV Loch Seaforth at her berth in Ullapool on Tuesday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Stornoway to Ullapool CalMac ferries to resume following two days of disruption for island…
Orkney council cost of living
Orkney council 'delighted' with uptake of £200 cost-of-living payment despite it only being around…

Most Read

1
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Farmer who assaulted partner after drunken day at Keith Show spared punishment
3
Raymond Esslemont. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
‘All but bed-bound’ tax dodger too ill for jail – so gets 300 hours…
4
Hall Russell 1963 Lunchtime Rush (C)AJL Neg.No. Box 216 - Scanned from print. Used EE February 1994. Workers lunchtime rush at the Hall Russell shipyard, Footdee, Aberdeen, in 1963.
Forgotten Fittie: Photos show long-gone buildings and businesses of fishing village
5
Maggie Chapman MSP, left and Chapelton resident Alastair Struthers, right, are asking for rules on where solar panels can be placed in the new town to be relaxed. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Solar panels restricted in Chapelton because of how they look
6
Patrik Myslovic after signing for Aberdeen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Patrik Myslovic will be given chance at Aberdeen, Barry Robson confirms – as he…
7
Lisa Mitchell gave birth to Oliver Blake at the end of March. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘I’m not ill, I’m pregnant’: Meet the Aberdeen woman who was still pole dancing…
8
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Duk and Miovski have got us all thinking ‘what if?’ Aberdeen defence…
9
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
10
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2

More from Press and Journal

Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County dealt blow as Eamonn Brophy set for 'number of weeks' out with…
Angus MacDonald during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Defender Angus MacDonald targeting European qualification and hopes he is at Pittodrie next season…
Keith's Matthew Tough fired his sided to a 1-0 midweek win at Strathspey Thistle. Image: Kenny Elrick
Keith edge to victory at Strathspey Thistle thanks to Matthew Tough winner
Max Ewan in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage
Brora Rangers defeat Lossiemouth to move three points clear in third place
CR0042109, Callum Law, Brechin. Breedon Highland League game - Brechin City v Fraserburgh at Glebe Park, Brechin. Picture of Marc Scott celebrating after scoring to make it 4-0. Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Title-challengers Brechin put five past Fraserburgh to reduce Buckie's lead at the top
CR0041979, Callum Law, Fraserburgh. Highland League Cup - Inverurie Locos v Banks o Dee at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh. Picture of Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Saturday, April 8th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos complete home campaign with victory over Wick Academy
Fisherman Ray Macphee was not expecting to find the huge propeller in his fishing net. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Mystery surrounds origins of HUGE 12ft propeller pulled from Moray Firth
Nosheen's of Ellon is located on the town's Bridge Street. Image: Google Maps.
Well-known Ellon Indian restaurant to close... but will remain open as takeaway
Ryan Marsden and Caycee Marsden gave their thoughts about starring in Tetris. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Amazing or shameful? Aberdeen residents share views on starring in film as 1980s Soviet…
Zodiac Performing Arts owner Zoë Hershaw has turned an office at Elgin Business Centre into a dance studio. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'It was a childhood dream': How a professional dancer's dream to set up dance…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented