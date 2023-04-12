Mull postal worker delivers letter to a graveside for family to see

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A postal worker on the Isle of Mull went the extra mile to find the relatives of a woman who died almost a quarter of a century ago.

After being “unsure” where to deliver a letter to Mrs Peggy Stewart to, members of staff from Tobermory Post Office took it to a gravestone on the Isle of Mull.

In a post on social media, the card was laid at the side of the grave with a note, hoping that the family of Mrs Stewart would see that it had been delivered.

The card was addressed to Peggy Stewart nee MacLean, who died in February 2000.

Staff carefully laid the letter by her graveside and called on anyone who knew her to pass on that the letter was there.

They posted a message on Mull: Help and Information to try and find her family.

Peggy’s grandchildren

A post on Facebook from Tobermory Post Office read: “This card arrived in the post yesterday but the posties were unsure where to deliver it.

“After a wee bit of detective work and a walk round both cemeteries, the card has now been delivered to the right place.

“I hope this message reaches Peggy’s grandchild/ren.”

One woman said: “You are an amazing crew. Love how caring you all are even when things aren’t going right for you all.”

Another said: “I have the card I will pass it on to Peggy’s family.”

One person added: “Above and beyond. Glad the weather has been kind and not spoiled the letter to Aunt Peggy.”

At the same time, the island is said to be suffering from lack of postal workers, and have made a plea for people to make a complaint at the lack of service.

One woman wrote on social media: “Our poor posties…

“The Dervaig run has no one on it at the moment, there are staff shortages all over, whoever is ‘managing’ it on the mainland needs to get their finger out and do something!

“Complaints might not work short term but if they get enough they might, just might, take notice.

“The number is 03457740740 option one then four then three then two.”

Royal Mail has been asked to comment.