Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fisherman airlifted from Peterhead fishing boat with partially severed finger

Coastguard teams had to fly for 80 minutes to winch the man off the boat to get treatment.

By Mike Merritt
Fraserburgh coastguard
Coastguard crews were at the limit of their range to help the man. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A fisherman was airlifted in a dramatic 400-mile round trip off the Outer Hebrides after partially severing a finger.

The 57-year-old was aboard the Peterhead-based Harvest Star when help was requested around midnight today.

The Stornoway-based coastguard search and rescue helicopter flew 80 minutes to 40 miles south east of Rockall – approaching the limit of its range – to winch off the man.

Top cover was also provided by coastguard fixed wing aircraft based at Humberside because of the distance involved in the rescue.

The helicopter then flew back to Stornoway where the injured man was taken by ambulance to the town’s Western Isles Hospital. His condition is unknown.

