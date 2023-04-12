Fisherman airlifted from Peterhead fishing boat with partially severed finger

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fisherman was airlifted in a dramatic 400-mile round trip off the Outer Hebrides after partially severing a finger.

The 57-year-old was aboard the Peterhead-based Harvest Star when help was requested around midnight today.

The Stornoway-based coastguard search and rescue helicopter flew 80 minutes to 40 miles south east of Rockall – approaching the limit of its range – to winch off the man.

Top cover was also provided by coastguard fixed wing aircraft based at Humberside because of the distance involved in the rescue.

The helicopter then flew back to Stornoway where the injured man was taken by ambulance to the town’s Western Isles Hospital. His condition is unknown.