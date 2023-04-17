Five people taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash on the A82 near Invermoriston

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road.

The crash happened between Drumnadrochit and Invermoriston, around six miles south of Urquhart Castle.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended after the alarm was raised at around 4.40pm.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to free several casualties before placing them into the hands of paramedics.

The driver of one car and four occupants of the second vehicle were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

The A82 was closed in both directions for several hours as officers tried to piece together the events leading up to the crash.

The road has now reopened.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

In a statement, she said: “Around 4.30 pm on Monday, April 17, police were called to a two-vehicle road crash on the A82 between Invermoriston and Drumnadrochit.

“Five people, the driver of one car and four occupants of the second vehicle, have been taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. No details on injury at this time.

“The road has since been re-opened.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first notified about the crash at around 4.43pm, dispatching two crews from Fort Augustus and Drumnadrochit.

The stop message was received at around 5.32pm, with crews leaving the area just moments later.

Temporary traffic measures were placed along the route for a short time as the vehicles were recovered.

The carriageway was cleared and reopened at around 8pm.