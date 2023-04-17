Two arrested after £3,400 cocaine discovered in car in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have been charged after £3,400 of cocaine was discovered in a car in Inverness.

Officers stopped the vehicle in the Telford Road area of Merkinch yesterday afternoon.

Two men, aged 20 and 22, were charged and will appear in court on a later date.

A police spokesman said: “Around 3.50pm on Sunday April 16, officers stopped a vehicle on Telford Road, Inverness.

“A quantity of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £3,400 was recovered from the vehicle and two men aged 20 and 22 years were arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

“They have since been released from custody and will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date.”

He confirmed that a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

PC Gary Moir, of the north road policing unit, said: “Tackling drug crime remains a priority for Police Scotland and anyone who has information or concerns regarding drug misuse in their area should report this to police via 101, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.”