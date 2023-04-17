CalMac delays new booking system to prioritise ‘current ongoing challenges’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac has confirmed a delay in launching its new booking system to focus on dealing with more “urgent issues”.

The embattled ferry operator has faced ongoing pressure for more than a year due to the age of its fleet and delays in the construction of two new ferries.

Many ferries within the fleet have surpassed their life expectancy, with five of its largest vessels over 30 years old.

Due to their age, some vessels have developed numerous technical faults, which have forced them into the dry dock and away from service.

CalMac is combating this by putting each vessel through an extensive overhaul but with age comes more issues resulting in some ferries remaining out of action for longer.

This has further stretched the operator’s capacity to provide reliable services with the ships available.

CalMac was due to launch its new booking and ticketing platform, Ar Turas, on April 25, which would streamline passenger bookings.

It cost nearly £18m to develop, however, the ferry operator has now confirmed the launch has been delayed due to “current ongoing challenges”.

‘Focus on implementing our vessel recovery plan’

Ferry bosses have decided to prioritise the “urgent issues” facing CalMac and have pushed back the platform’s launch until May 16.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “We have taken the decision to defer the launch of CalMac’s new ticketing and booking system from April 25 until May 16.

“With the current levels of disruption and delays to many of our services just now, our focus should be on handling these urgent issues.

“This delay will not affect bookings being made by customers in the current system, or on the delivery of ferry services.

“The programme is ready to go live, having already gone through intense testing, an independent assurance audit five dress cut-over rehearsals, and staff are fully trained.

“Postponing the launch from April 25 will allow us to prioritise these urgent issues and focus on implementing our vessel recovery plan to restore our full service while reducing some of the pressure staff and customers are currently facing.”

CalMac was due to take possession of the MV Alfred from Pentland Ferries tomorrow to help bolster services for nine months however there has been a short delay in the vessel’s introduction.