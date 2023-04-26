Cairngorm Mountain Resort gears up for summer season with new activities

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cairngorm Mountain Resort is gearing up for an action-packed summer season, with the launch of mountain biking trails and the return of tubing.

The strengthening of the resort’s activities are part of its vision to create a year-round resort, with a new mountain biking area currently under construction ready for a summer opening.

Aimed at families and children, the trails will offer beginner and intermediate levels with on-site bike hire, while the resort is also introducing bike storage for those who bring their own.

Visitors of all ages can also enjoy mountain tubing at the base ski area, with 30-minute sessions promising an exciting, high-speed experience with brilliant views over Loch Morlich and the Spey Valley.

Guided walks to the summit will return in mid-May until the end of October, offering opportunities to explore the Munro and sixth highest mountain in the British Isles at 4,085ft above sea level.

Led by experienced rangers, visitors will be able to enjoy a 90-minute walk from the top station to Cairn Gorm summit and explore the natural environment, including local plants, wildlife and the history of the mountain.

Elsewhere, the Spindrift and Cliffhanger slides will offer an adrenaline-filled experience for visitors aged four and over, while children aged between two and eight can try out the Snowflake slope.

Visitors to the resort will be able to get to the revamped Ptarmigan building – which includes a shop and the UK’s highest restaurant – at the top station via the Cairngorm Mountain Railway, which was reinstated earlier this year after four years out of action.

Developing summer activities

Chief executive of Cairngorm Mountain Resort Susan Smith said: “We are thrilled to be opening Cairngorm Mountain for the highly anticipated summer season, following a successful snowsports season

“We have been busy developing an exciting range of summer activities for visitors of all ages and abilities, including our new mountain biking experience, guided walks to the summit and the highly anticipated mountain tubing experience.

“As we move into the warmer months, we look forward to welcoming visitors back to the resort to enjoy the new facilities that we have to offer.”