Isobel Hirst: Fife teacher who saw aftermath of St Kilda evacuation dies at 102

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Isobel Hirst: Fife teacher who saw aftermath of St Kilda evacuation dies at 102

Isobel won the Dux Medal at Oban High School in 1937 before going on to Glasgow University to study natural sciences, English and maths

By Chris Ferguson
Former teacher Isobel Hirst has died aged 102.
Former teacher Isobel Hirst has died aged 102.

Isobel Hirst, who has died aged 102, taught in Fife for many years but her heart remained firmly in her native Oban.

In her final days she spoke of returning to Oban and crossing the sea to Tir na nog, the land of the forever young in Gaelic mythology.

Isobel had taught at Bell Baxter High School and Elmwood college in Cupar but often spoke of the remarkable events she had seen as a child growing up on the west coast.

She was a witness to the moving sight of the last evacuees arriving in Oban from St Kilda, and watched convoys gather in the Sound of Mull before running the gauntlet across the Atlantic during the Second World War.

Isobel would happily share her recollections, some of which are held in the archives of Oban museum.

She was born in June 1920 to dentist Allan Wall and his wife, Agnes, a nurse and spent an idyllic childhood in the woods behind Oban and along the shore.

Her summers were spent at her uncle’s farm in Fife where she helped look after livestock and played football with local children.

Isobel was very academically able and won the Dux Medal at Oban High School in 1937 before going on to Glasgow University to study natural sciences, English and maths.

Isobel Hirst in her younger years.

She was at university during the Clydebank Blitz and had a narrow escape when a bomb landed in the university grounds and blew out the large leaded-glass windows.

Fortunately heavy netting had been hung inside in anticipation of the raids which saved her from being showered by large shards of glass. When she went outside later she discovered the family in the university gatehouse sadly hadn’t been so lucky.

After university Isobel returned to her Argyll to teach science, English and maths in Kinlochleven and Oban High Schools.

Outdoors

She taught hockey and Scottish country dancing in the evenings and passed on her love of the outdoors when she took groups of pupils and Girl Guides on expeditions camping and climbing the mountains.

In December 1944 she married a young RAF pilot, Ken Terry, who was tragically killed just six  months later while training US pilots who were heading for the war in the Pacific.

The loss of Ken was heartbreaking and in her later life she would remember him fondly. Loss was ever present at that time but Isobel’s generation had determination and an indomitable spirit.

A few years later she met Cecil Hirst who was working as a quantity surveyor on the hydro-electric schemes that were being built in the West Highlands around Oban.

Family life

It was love at first sight and they were married in March 1948. They moved to Edinburgh and after a couple of years David was born.

After a move to Dunblane, Lorna and Moira came along, followed by Frank who was born in 1958 after the family moved to Cupar.

Eventually as the children grew older she returned to teaching part-time in Cupar at Bell Baxter High School and lecturing in Elmwood College.

In March of 1984 Isobel lost her beloved Cecil to cancer, they adored each other and she missed him to the end of her life.

Devotion

She devoted herself to her family and went on to enjoy many happy times with her children and their partners, eight grandchildren, Grant, James, Emily, Louise, Callum, Fraser, Gregor and Matthew, four  great-grandchildren, Ada, Aidan, Emmy and Charlie, and with her friends.

Isobel enjoyed many holidays including to Czechoslovakia in the communist era, France, California, Orkney and, of course, Oban.

Gardening was a passion throughout her life and she was never happier than when she was in the flower bed pulling out weeds or coaxing an unassuming twig into a thriving plant.

She enjoyed walking, reading and crossword puzzles which kept her brain sharp.

Isobel remained safe during lockdown and in 2020, on her 100th birthday, she received a message of congratulations from the Queen.

Her ashes will be interred in the family plot in Oban.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
5
2
dog attack
Pensioner bitten by dog near Aberdeen golf club
3
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
4
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
5
Stephen Flynn defended Joanna Cherry. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn defends Joanna Cherry in Fringe comedy club row
6
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…
7
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch – Rangers v Aberdeen: Referee John Beaton, assistant and VAR all miss…
8
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
9
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: VAR let Aberdeen down again at Ibrox, Ross County set up great…
10
Amy Louise Wardaugh, aged two, playing next to a damp wall in the flat.
‘We shouldn’t have to live like this’: Aberdeen dad claims beetles and worms coming…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]