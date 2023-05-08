Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway Jordan Reid, 28, from Fraserburgh, is delighted with the giant badges now on show in his driveway. By Chris Cromar May 8 2023, 2.07pm Share Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5703679/fraserburgh-man-shows-allegiance-rangers-club-logo-driveway/ Copy Link 5 comment Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation