Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee today

The service will be held at Dundee crematorium.

By Ross Hempseed
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
The family of Marelle Sturrock will say goodbye to her at a funeral service in Dundee today.

The Wick-born mum-to-be was killed by her partner David Yates at their home on Jura Street, Glasgow, on April 25.

Miss Sturrock was 29 weeks pregnant when she was killed.

Mr Yates used a hammer to murder his partner, 35, and also claimed the life of her unborn son Jayden.

When Miss Sturrock’s body was discovered, police began searching for Mr Yates. His  body was later discovered in Mugdock Reservoir on April 27.

Marelle Sturrock, who was pregnant, was found dead at her home on Jura Street, Glasgow on April 25. Image: Facebook.

Ms Sturrock – who is believed to have studied in the City of Discovery – was described as a “beloved daughter” and “loving aunt” in a touching tribute by her family.

She was primary school teacher, and aspiring singer and actress.

Her funeral will be held at Dundee Crematorium this afternoon, with friends and family invited to pay their respects.

‘Beloved daughter’

The family have urged mourners to donate to children’s charities in place of flowers.

In a death notice, placed by the family, it said: “On Tuesday April 25, 2023, Marelle, aged 35 years and son-to-be, Jayden Sturrock.

“Beloved daughter of Colin and Lorna, much-loved sister of Clare and Sarah, dearly loved granddaughter of Dorothy and the late Grant Sturrock, loving sister-in-law of Evan and Richard and a loving aunt.

“Funeral service, in Dundee Crematorium, on Friday May 26, at 12.30pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.

“Family flowers only, please, but donations if desired, may be made to various children’s charities at the crematorium.”

Mr Yates was an amateur singer with an obsession with heavy metal music, whose band released a song called – Hammer of Justice – just weeks prior to the murder.

Reports suggest he suffered from mental health issues following the death of his father, Robin, a distinguished gynaecologist and obstetrician. His father died last May.

