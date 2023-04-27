Body found in search for wanted fiance of pregnant Wick teacher Marelle Sturrock

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A body believed to be the wanted fiance of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock was found at a reservoir in Glasgow.

David Yates was the partner of Miss Sturrock, 35, who was found dead at her home address on Jura Street in Glasgow on Tuesday.

She was originally from Reiss, near Wick, and was 29 weeks pregnant. Her baby did not survive.

Detectives confirmed earlier today David Yates, 36, was wanted in connection with her murder.

Now a body of a man has been found believed to be him. Although it is not yet been formally identified.

Police providing specialist support to family

It was found following a police search of Mugdock Reservoir, in the north of Glasgow.

Police said their investigation remains ongoing but nothing has been established so far to suggest anyone else was involved in her death.

Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy.

“We are providing her family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time.”

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

During their investigation police have cordoned off Mugdock Country Park – nine miles away from where Miss Sturrock’s body was found on Jura Street.

Mr Yates was last seen in the area on Monday night and a search involving police divers and kayakers was taking place earlier today.

Yesterday, staff at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow where Miss Sturrock worked paid tribute to the beloved “kind, diligent and considerate” member of staff.