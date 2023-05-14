Woman taken to hospital after ‘significant fall’ on Isle of Skye

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital after a “significant fall” on rocks near Portree Harbour on the Isle of Skye.

The individual suffered a “potentially” damaged spine and neck after slipping on rocks at about 2.30pm this afternoon.

Portree Coastguard, as well as a lifeboat and a duty coastal officer from the town, helped to assist the ambulance service in rescuing the injured woman.

It is believed that she was taking to Portree Community Hospital on the island, however, a coastguard spokesman said he would “imagine further on care would be required”, with a transfer to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness likely.

Coastguard stood down from the incident at 5pm.