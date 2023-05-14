Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos hails role of unsung hero analysis staff in Hibs’ penalty save

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos hails role of unsung hero analysis staff in Hibs’ penalty save

Dons stopper thanks siblings Jordi and Marta Ram who provided him with the valuable data on Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet's previous spot-kicks.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos in action against Hibs. Photo by SNS
Keeper Kelle Roos has praised the club’s performance analysis team for their  role in his spot-kick save heroics against Hibs.

Dutch stopper Roos saved a penalty from Kevin Nisbet in the 79th minute at Pittodrie as the Dons were held 0-0.

The salvaged point ensured the Reds lost no ground in the race to finish third in the Premiership.

Third-placed Aberdeen remain five points clear of Hearts in fourth, who they face at Tynecastle on Saturday.

Roos revealed his secret weapon is siblings Jordi and Marta Ram who provided him with the valuable data on Nisbet’s previous penalties.

Jordi is the Dons’ head of performance analysis while sister Marta is an analyst with the first team.

Both arrived at Pittodrie last summer from Danish club FC Midtjylland.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos celebrates at full time against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Roos said: “The penalty save is also down to the other side of the pitch, the side you don’t see as much.

“The people that analyze and do a lot of homework for us.

“To make it possible for me to study the way he might take that penalty.

“So big credit to Jordi and Marta for always doing that.

“Against Hibs it paid off.”

Aberdeen FC’s performance analysis team, brother and sister Jordi and Marta Rams, pictured at Cormack Park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

An ’emotional’ penalty save for Roos

Aberdeen were second best against Hibs who also hit the woodwork twice in the second half through efforts from Elie Youan.

It was arguably the worst performance under Robson since he took over management of the first team at the end of January.

However Roos secured a point with his late spot kick save.

A penalty was awarded following a VAR review when a Harry McKirdy volley was adjudged to have hit Liam Scales’ hand.

Roos admits it was “emotional” saving the penalty in a game with so much significance in the race for European qualification.

Hibs’ Kevin Nisbet see’s his penalty saved by Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos. Image: SNS

He said: “I saved one before at St Mirren but it was a different result and different celebration.

“It is these ones that count.

“It was pretty emotional this one.

“Against Hibs we had to work really hard and dig really deep to get a clean sheet.

“But I think me and the defenders deserve this one.”

Aberdeen’s Hayden Coulson celebrates with keeper Kelle Roos after he saved a penalty from Hibs’ Kevin Nisbet. Image: SNS.

‘We don’t play in this stadium to get a draw’

Aberdeen’s five-game winning streak at home came to an end on a day of frustration against Hibs.

Roos was not happy to come away with a point from Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald (L) and Ewan Henderson (R) of Hibs. Image: SNS.

The 30-year-old said: “We don’t play in this stadium to get a draw.

“Let’s make that very clear.

“But at the same time if the game pans out like that you have to dig your heels in and show a lot of courage.

“I think that’s what we needed to do – and we did.

“It is simple, at this football club we want to perform and we want to get into Europe.

“And I think on the pitch we are showing that’s what we want.

“We are all pulling in the same direction – us and the fans.

“If we keep doing that we will be a tough team to beat.

“And if we are a tough team to beat we have a chance to get third spot.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski and Hibs’ Paul Hanlon (L) in action. Image: SNS.

Ready for showdown with Hearts

The Gothenburg Greats all watched the Hibs game as their European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph was celebrated before kick-off.

Aberdeen’s greatest ever team was given an emotional welcome by the supporters who produced displays and banners.

Roos says the celebrations pre-match had no affect on the performance.

A banner is unveiled in the Red Shed to commemorate the Gothenburg Greats. Photo by SNS.

He said: “I don’t think it was flat because of everything that was going on.

“If anything we were maybe tentative at times.

“I would say that is different to being flat.

“Flat to me is lack of spirt and I don’t think we showed that.

“We showed a lot of spirit but at times we didn’t get the composure we wanted to do dominate the game.”

The Gothenburg Greats are welcomed onto the pitch before Aberdeen’s match with Hibs. Image: SNS.

Next up for Aberdeen is a trip to fourth-placed Hearts on Saturday.

Victory would move the Dons eight points ahead of Hearts with only two games remaining.

If Hibs were also to lose at the weekend the Dons would be confirmed as finishing in third spot.

He said: “Hearts away is an important game.

“But it is an important game every week, even more so after the split because everyone around us plays each other.

“We go again.”

 

 

 

