Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos hails role of unsung hero analysis staff in Hibs’ penalty save

Keeper Kelle Roos has praised the club’s performance analysis team for their role in his spot-kick save heroics against Hibs.

Dutch stopper Roos saved a penalty from Kevin Nisbet in the 79th minute at Pittodrie as the Dons were held 0-0.

The salvaged point ensured the Reds lost no ground in the race to finish third in the Premiership.

Third-placed Aberdeen remain five points clear of Hearts in fourth, who they face at Tynecastle on Saturday.

Roos revealed his secret weapon is siblings Jordi and Marta Ram who provided him with the valuable data on Nisbet’s previous penalties.

Jordi is the Dons’ head of performance analysis while sister Marta is an analyst with the first team.

Both arrived at Pittodrie last summer from Danish club FC Midtjylland.

Roos said: “The penalty save is also down to the other side of the pitch, the side you don’t see as much.

“The people that analyze and do a lot of homework for us.

“To make it possible for me to study the way he might take that penalty.

“So big credit to Jordi and Marta for always doing that.

“Against Hibs it paid off.”

An ’emotional’ penalty save for Roos

Aberdeen were second best against Hibs who also hit the woodwork twice in the second half through efforts from Elie Youan.

It was arguably the worst performance under Robson since he took over management of the first team at the end of January.

However Roos secured a point with his late spot kick save.

A penalty was awarded following a VAR review when a Harry McKirdy volley was adjudged to have hit Liam Scales’ hand.

Roos admits it was “emotional” saving the penalty in a game with so much significance in the race for European qualification.

He said: “I saved one before at St Mirren but it was a different result and different celebration.

“It is these ones that count.

“It was pretty emotional this one.

“Against Hibs we had to work really hard and dig really deep to get a clean sheet.

“But I think me and the defenders deserve this one.”

‘We don’t play in this stadium to get a draw’

Aberdeen’s five-game winning streak at home came to an end on a day of frustration against Hibs.

Roos was not happy to come away with a point from Pittodrie.

The 30-year-old said: “We don’t play in this stadium to get a draw.

“Let’s make that very clear.

“But at the same time if the game pans out like that you have to dig your heels in and show a lot of courage.

“I think that’s what we needed to do – and we did.

“It is simple, at this football club we want to perform and we want to get into Europe.

“And I think on the pitch we are showing that’s what we want.

“We are all pulling in the same direction – us and the fans.

“If we keep doing that we will be a tough team to beat.

“And if we are a tough team to beat we have a chance to get third spot.”

Ready for showdown with Hearts

The Gothenburg Greats all watched the Hibs game as their European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph was celebrated before kick-off.

Aberdeen’s greatest ever team was given an emotional welcome by the supporters who produced displays and banners.

Roos says the celebrations pre-match had no affect on the performance.

He said: “I don’t think it was flat because of everything that was going on.

“If anything we were maybe tentative at times.

“I would say that is different to being flat.

“Flat to me is lack of spirt and I don’t think we showed that.

“We showed a lot of spirit but at times we didn’t get the composure we wanted to do dominate the game.”

Next up for Aberdeen is a trip to fourth-placed Hearts on Saturday.

Victory would move the Dons eight points ahead of Hearts with only two games remaining.

If Hibs were also to lose at the weekend the Dons would be confirmed as finishing in third spot.

He said: “Hearts away is an important game.

“But it is an important game every week, even more so after the split because everyone around us plays each other.

“We go again.”