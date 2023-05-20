‘It’s a long-overdue commemoration’: Wick’s first new statue in 100 years honours those lost at sea

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

For centuries the sea has supported livelihoods – but it has also brought tragedy.

Now a new statue has been unveiled in Wick symbolising the contrasting fortunes delivered by the waters of the Moray and Pentland firths.

Looking out over the water, the bronze figure holds a fish in his right hand and with his left gestures below to depictions of the seafaring souls who have perished over the years.

The message is clear; the sea gives with one hand and takes away with the other.

Statue is the first for a century

The unveiling of the statue in the own’s Braehead area is the culmination of five years of planning and fundraising by local charity the Seafarers Memorial Group.

It is the first major public statue erected in Wick since the town’s war memorial 100 years ago.

The seafarers memorial commemorates all those lost at sea in or from the WK vessel registration area, stretching from Portmahomack in Ross-shire to Stroma, north of John O’Groats, and Port Vasco near Kyle of Tongue in Sutherland.

The group has calculated the dangerous coastline of 115 nautical miles had some 79 harbours or fishing stations.

Including the plinth, the statue stands five metres tall, with surrounding landscaping predominantly using Caithness stone.

Wick High School pupils were involved in the design of some of the five stainless steel lecterns telling different aspects of the story of the sea.

This includes the seafarer memorial story and funders, a map of the WK registered area, safety at sea and the fishing industry.

Black Saturday at sea remembered

The final lectern recalls Black Saturday when a ferocious storm on August 19, 1848 claimed the lives of 94 fishermen.

In Wick Bay alone, 37 fishermen from Caithness, the Western Isles and Orkney perished after their vessels were pitched onto the rocks.

Memorial group chairman Willie Watt said the idea for a statue was discussed at a meeting in 2018.

“It was clear to me then that it was a most sought-after addition to our heritage.”

The seafarers memorial group was formed and began a campaign to raise £70,000-£80,000.

To date it has collected more than £110,000.

The idea gained momentum in 2019 when a commemoration was held for those who died in the Black Saturday disaster.

“We touched a nerve in the community and reconnected people to seafaring ways we’ve had over the centuries”, said Mr Watt.

“It got everyone talking and from that moment we started gathering good sums of money.

A new location of remembrance and reflection for Wick

“The amount we’ve raised has not only allowed us to put up the statue, but to create a new location of remembrance and reflection overlooking Wick Bay.

“People can sit and reflect while they watch boats go in and out of Wick Harbour and think back to times they may have lost loves ones at sea.

“It’s a long-overdue commemoration for everyone that went to sea going back centuries.

“So many people have lost their lives on these shores and still do today.

“I’m so proud and happy that we’ve been able to deliver this with the support of so many people.

“It has been so humbling that the community has been so strong and supportive. Without their help we could not have done this.”

After a design competition, the eminent Scottish sculptor, Alan Beattie Herriot, was chosen to design the statue.

In 2019 his memorial to Fife fishermen lost at sea was erected in Pittenweem.

His other work includes the Robert the Bruce statue at Marischal College in Aberdeen and Denis Law sculpture at the Aberdeen Sports Village.

Earlier this month he also unveiled a statue in honour of Manchester United coach and assistant manager Jimmy Murphy.

A joy to work on Wick statue project

Murphy led the club to an FA Cup final in 1958 while manager Sir Matt Busby was recovering from injuries sustained in the Munich air disaster just three month earlier.

Alan said of the Wick commission: “It was a joy to work on this project. Everything about it is fabulous.

“It’s a great idea and I’m delighted with the way it turned out. I’m sure it will be very well received.”

