Wind forces ultra-cyclist Matt Page to abandon North Coast 500 world record attempt

Matt Page was aiming to break Mark Beaumont's record time of 28 hours and 35 minutes.

By Michelle Henderson
Matt Page attempted to break Mark Beaumont’s North Coast 500 ultra-cycling record overnight. Image: M Page.
Ultra-cyclist Matt Page has been forced to pull out of his attempt to break the North Coast 500 world record.

The former courier cyclist had his heart set on breaking the record time of 28 hours and 35 minutes set by Mark Beaumont last September.

He was hoping to better Mr Beaumont’s average speed of 18.2mph for the 516-mile ride, which includes a brutal 32,000ft of climbing.

But 21 hours in – shortly before 3.50am – Mr Page was forced to stop due to harsh weather.

‘Savage winds’ bring world record attempt to a halt

Following ultra-cyclist Mr Beaumont’s route, the 38-year-old cycled the entire west coast after leaving Inverness at 6am in just over 15 hours, reaching Durness shortly before 9.30pm.

By hour 16, he was nine miles ahead of Mr Beaumont’s record.

But around 73 miles from the finish line, Mr Page was forced to retire, north of Helmsdale.

Taking to their Instagram stories, his support crew confirmed the news, writing: “Sadly Matt had to call it a day in the early hours.

“The savage winds out here just weren’t on his side this time.”

His world record attempt came just weeks after severe knee pain forced him to retire while attempting a 600km Audax.

Taking to social media, Mr Page said he stopped at the 200km mark to prevent causing lasting damage.

Ultra-cyclist speaks of mental and physical strain

Speaking to The P&J before he set off on Tuesday, Mr Page spoke about the mental and physical strain of a challenge of this scale.

“I think mentally it’s going to be a challenge,” he said.

“You’re going to have low points and there are going to be times when you don’t feel like carrying on, but it’s just about getting through those low points and telling yourself it is going to get better.

Mr Page took off on his bike from Inverness Castle this morning.
Mr Page set off from Inverness Castle shortly before 6am this morning. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

“Hopefully, physically my body holds up. You can do as much training as you can, but you don’t know if your body is going to hold up but hopefully it will.”

Mr Page was no stranger to the route having tackled the NC500 on two previous occasions – taking on sections during the Celtman Triathlon in 2016 and then completing it in full over three days in August 2021.

