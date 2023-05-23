Former cycle courier attempts to break Mark Beaumont’s North Coast 500 ultra-cycling record

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former courier cyclist, Mark Page, is attempting to break the North Coast 500 cycling record currently held by renowned ultra-cyclist Mark Beaumont.

Starting out from Inverness, Page will ride the same route Beaumont took when setting the current fastest known time for Scotland’s answer to Route 66 in September 2022.

Beaumont finished the route in 28hours and 35minutes.

He will be aiming to better Beaumont’s average speed of 18.2mph for the 516mile circular route, which includes a brutal 32,000ft of climbing.

Surrounded by his support team, Mr Page set off from Inverness Castle shortly before 6am this morning.

Focused on the mammoth task which lay ahead, he took a moment to thank the team for their support before taking off down Castle Street.

‘I’ve always been competitive’

The 38-year-old is no stranger to the route having ridden parts of the NC500 during the Celtman Triathlon in 2016 and completing the full route over three days in August 2021.

Speaking ahead of the challenge, a nervous Mr Page said breaking the record would mean a great deal.

He said: “I’m a little bit anxious and nervous about it but I’m also looking forward to it. I have done the NC500 before over three days, so I know what to expect. I’m really looking forward to seeing the west coast. I remember how stunning it was.

“When I came up for the three days, in the back of my mind I thought I would try and come back and have a go at completing it non-stop. It’s taken a few years but I’m finally back.

“The NC500 is probably one of the most iconic routes in the whole of the UK.

“I’ve always been competitive and done long-distance events and challenges.

“If I can beat the record, it will be one of my biggest achievements. I have got such a big support crew around me, so I want to do it for them as well because it’s going to take so much effort for everyone, not just myself.”

The competitive rider has been training for the feat for the last eight months.

He said his biggest hurdle is going to be keeping his spirits high.

“I think mentally it’s going to be a challenge,” he added.

“You’re going to have low points and there are going to be times when you don’t feel like carrying on, but it’s just about getting through those low points and telling yourself it is going to get better.

“Hopefully, physically my body holds up. You can do as much training as you can, but you don’t know if your body is going to hold up but hopefully it will.”

From cycle courier to MTB racer

After years of being an enthusiast rider, Mr Page became a cycle courier in Cardiff in 2008.

Riding 100miles a day for four days a week in a hilly city enhanced his endurance engine considerably.

He went on to race full-time as a sponsored athlete for Wiggle, specialising in 24-hour solo mountain biking.

He won the 2009 Mountain Mayhem 24-hour solo race and the 2010 24-hour solo British MTB Championships.

Mr Page was unfortunately forced to stop racing in 2013 due to a condition called external iliac artery endofibrosis (EIAE) in his leg.

The injury affected the cyclist’s ability to put out hard, fast efforts, so he moved towards triathlon – finishing second in the 2016 Celtman Extreme Triathlon – before taking on more ultra-endurance cycling challenges.

The NC500 attempt

The 38-year-old is no stranger to breaking records on two wheels as he previously set record for the 100-mile Trans Cambrian Way and the 220-mile King Alfred’s Way in the south of England during 2022.

He has prepared for the NC500 attempt by taking on numerous ultra-distance events during the past 12 months, including being the first rider to complete last year’s 947-mile London-Edinburgh-London Audax.