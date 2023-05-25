High Life Highland’s membership income exceeds pre-pandemic levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High Life Highland’s membership income exceeds pre-pandemic levels

The charity has had to increase subscription fees and reduce services to survive in an increasingly difficult financial climate.

By Stuart Findlay
Steve Walsh, chief executive of High Life Highland. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Steve Walsh, chief executive of High Life Highland. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

High Life Highland’s monthly income is now exceeding pre-pandemic levels, after its membership fees were hiked earlier this year.

A report to Highland Council’s education committee from the local authority’s leisure provider shows that it brought in around £570,000 from subscriptions in April 2023.

The figure has been climbing steadily since it dropped to around £180,000 in April 2021.

But although attendance at High Life Highland’s (HLH) centres also topped pre-2019 levels, the arms-length charity is still facing a number of significant pressures.

Rise in High Life Highland’s ‘most important’ income

In the report, chief executive Steve Walsh discusses the challenges.

“HLH is continuing to reduce costs,” he says. “It has implemented strict recruitment controls and new ways of working.

“It has reduced its office estate, having vacated both of its offices in Dingwall and Inverness.

“HLH continues to work with the council on property rationalisation.”

Inverness Leisure Centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Things have returned to normal for leisure centres.

But the difficulties of the pandemic have been quickly followed by spiralling inflation and the cost of living crisis.

The growing income from subscriptions has been a much-needed boost after a testing few years.

Mr Walsh adds: “The leisure subscriptions are the most important customer income
source which HLH has.

“This income has been a key component of HLH, in partnership with Highland Council,
being able to set a balanced budget in 2023/24.”

What has changed?

HLH has made changes to meet a forecasted budget gap of nearly £5m in 2023-24.

Those adjustments have come from a combination of increasing income, efficiencies and reducing services.

A new pricing model started on April 1, raising the price of an individual membership from £22.80 to £24.85 a month.

Cash from Highland Council’s reserves will also address the shortfall.

The council itself is using £22m of its reserves to meet a £49m budget gap.

Its former head of finance Ed Foster described it in March as “not financially sustainable in the medium to long-term”.

One of the changes HLH has been forced to make is stopping its in-house outdoor activities.

The flumes at HLH’s Inverness Leisure have been a big favourite for years. Image: High Life Highland

Earlier this year, we reported this was due to stop at the end of April.

This means that families who pay a monthly fee for membership, and those who get activities at subsidised prices, have less choice.

HLH runs a School’s Out holiday programme of over 1,000 activities. These previously included outdoor activities.

Activities no longer available through HLH this summer include surfing in Lossiemouth and Thurso.

A spokeswoman for the north charity said last month that these activities are reliant on external funding.

So they could return in future programmes if applications are successful.

The report will be discussed by the education committee on June 1.

