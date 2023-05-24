NHS Western Isles launches campaign to attract GPs to Barra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Western Isles launches campaign to attract GPs to Barra

Health board calls on medics to 'escape the rat race' and head for the island.

By Louise Glen
Picture of a medical room with only two sets of arms showing, A doctor is taking someone's blood pressure.
NHS Western Isles has launched a campaign to recruit two rural acute GPs to join its healthcare team on the islands of Barra and Vatersay.

Pitching its bid for medics to take up the posts, it points to “the dream job”, saying the lifestyle change will allow for a “more healthy work-life balance”.

The new roles will cover both our the new Barra Medical Practice and St Brendan’s Community Hospital.

‘Golden hello’

Because of the expectations of the role, NHS Western Isles is offering a 40 per cent enhanced rate above the GP Doctor grade. It is also offering a £10,000 “golden hello” to anyone who takes up the post.

The average salary for a doctor is £76,000, with an NHS basic salary for a newly qualified doctor of £29,000.

Successful applicants will get relocation expenses to assist with a move to Barra.

NHS Western Isles medical director, Dr Frank McAuley, said: “This is a very rare and rewarding opportunity to escape the rat race and practice medicine in idyllic surroundings, where you will become a true member of a community that was previously named best UK community, best Scottish community and best island community.

A fine day on Barra with a CalMac ferry and the castle in the bay at Castlebay on Barra, A few houses are also on the quayside with green rough rocks in the foreground.
Castlebay on Barra. Image: Shutterstock.

“These roles will appeal to experienced GPs, but also those earlier in their careers looking for the challenge of widening their clinical skills and providing holistic care in a remote but supported environment.

“These are roles that present excellent opportunities for the development of skills and confidence, with the remote-island location providing an unrivalled extra sense of responsibility and reward.”

Barradise

He continued: “Whilst the posts themselves present an opportunity for medics to expand their skills and experience through both hospital and GP Practice work, the unique and stunning location of Barra and Vatersay, often referred to as Barradise and famed for isolated white sands and clear crystal waters, is hoped to appeal to GPs looking to improve their work-life balance.”

The closing date for applications is June 23, NHS Western Isles hopes to be able to appoint to these posts as soon as possible, so that the local population has a sustainable and stable service.

“Whilst there are challenges associated with these types of more remote roles, we have a strong team in place, both on island and remotely, to provide support and guidance,” said Dr McAuley.

“This is a positive challenge and an opportunity to embrace a new way of working, a chance to grow your skills and experiences and to take a positive step towards a healthier and more fulfilling way of life.”

 

