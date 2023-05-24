NHS Western Isles launches campaign to attract GPs to Barra

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Western Isles has launched a campaign to recruit two rural acute GPs to join its healthcare team on the islands of Barra and Vatersay.

Pitching its bid for medics to take up the posts, it points to “the dream job”, saying the lifestyle change will allow for a “more healthy work-life balance”.

The new roles will cover both our the new Barra Medical Practice and St Brendan’s Community Hospital.

‘Golden hello’

Because of the expectations of the role, NHS Western Isles is offering a 40 per cent enhanced rate above the GP Doctor grade. It is also offering a £10,000 “golden hello” to anyone who takes up the post.

The average salary for a doctor is £76,000, with an NHS basic salary for a newly qualified doctor of £29,000.

Successful applicants will get relocation expenses to assist with a move to Barra.

NHS Western Isles medical director, Dr Frank McAuley, said: “This is a very rare and rewarding opportunity to escape the rat race and practice medicine in idyllic surroundings, where you will become a true member of a community that was previously named best UK community, best Scottish community and best island community.

“These roles will appeal to experienced GPs, but also those earlier in their careers looking for the challenge of widening their clinical skills and providing holistic care in a remote but supported environment.

“These are roles that present excellent opportunities for the development of skills and confidence, with the remote-island location providing an unrivalled extra sense of responsibility and reward.”

Barradise

He continued: “Whilst the posts themselves present an opportunity for medics to expand their skills and experience through both hospital and GP Practice work, the unique and stunning location of Barra and Vatersay, often referred to as Barradise and famed for isolated white sands and clear crystal waters, is hoped to appeal to GPs looking to improve their work-life balance.”

The closing date for applications is June 23, NHS Western Isles hopes to be able to appoint to these posts as soon as possible, so that the local population has a sustainable and stable service.

“Whilst there are challenges associated with these types of more remote roles, we have a strong team in place, both on island and remotely, to provide support and guidance,” said Dr McAuley.

“This is a positive challenge and an opportunity to embrace a new way of working, a chance to grow your skills and experiences and to take a positive step towards a healthier and more fulfilling way of life.”