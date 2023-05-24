The umbrellas are back! Popular eye-catching display returns to Aberdeen’s Shiprow

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The popular eye-catching umbrella display has returned to Aberdeen’s Shiprow.

It seeks to celebrate the “umbrella” term of neurodiversity, including ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyspraxia.

One in five people have some kind of neurodevelopmental condition.

This includes one in 67 on the autistic spectrum, one in 20 with ADHD or dyspraxia and one in 10 with dyslexia.

The project has been a great success at other UK locations since 2017. But last year was the first time they were on show in Scotland.

Now business improvement body Aberdeen Inspired and its charity partner ADHD Foundation have organised a grand return.

It will involve local school children being invited to sign and decorate the umbrellas with their gifts, talents and abilities – their “superpowers”.

This year the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company Harbour Energy, and north-east firm TMM Recruitment have been announced as the main sponsors.

Mavis Anagboso, global head of diversity, equity and inclusion at Harbour Energy said: “We are pleased to sponsor the Aberdeen Umbrella Project to raise awareness of neurodiversity.

“There is a critical need to focus on making our corporate environment more inclusive for neurodivergent individuals.”

Organisers hope the colourful display will act as a major attraction in the city centre this summer to go along with Aberdeen’s new Holywood-style sign.

Aberdeen Inspired said last year’s project brought thousands of people to the streets of Aberdeen.

The fittings had also been used for fairy lights to help build on Shiprow’s nightlife credentials.

In November, the Ivy Lodge on the street announced it had doubled its capacity to 300 with a new upstairs area – making it now one of the biggest bars in the city.

It is part of the long-running Shiprow Village project, which is designed to make the street a party hub.

To find out more about the Umbrella Project or neurodiversity in the workplace, visit the Aberdeen Inspired website.