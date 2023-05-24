The umbrellas are back! Popular eye-catching display returns to Aberdeen’s Shiprow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The umbrellas are back! Popular eye-catching display returns to Aberdeen’s Shiprow

Aberdeen Inspired has relaunched the display to celebrate neurodiversity.

By Cameron Roy
The neurodiversity focused Umbrella Project has returned to Aberdeen's Shiprow . Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
The neurodiversity focused Umbrella Project has returned to Aberdeen's Shiprow . Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

The popular eye-catching umbrella display has returned to Aberdeen’s Shiprow.

It seeks to celebrate the “umbrella” term of neurodiversity, including ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyspraxia.

One in five people have some kind of neurodevelopmental condition.

This includes one in 67 on the autistic spectrum, one in 20 with ADHD or dyspraxia and one in 10 with dyslexia.

The project has been a great success at other UK locations since 2017. But last year was the first time they were on show in Scotland.

Now business improvement body Aberdeen Inspired and its charity partner ADHD Foundation have organised a grand return.

It will involve local school children being invited to sign and decorate the umbrellas with their gifts, talents and abilities – their “superpowers”.

Each umbrella will be celebrating the diverse types of neurodiversity. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

This year the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company Harbour Energy, and north-east firm TMM Recruitment have been announced as the main sponsors.

Mavis Anagboso, global head of diversity, equity and inclusion at Harbour Energy said: “We are pleased to sponsor the Aberdeen Umbrella Project to raise awareness of neurodiversity.

“There is a critical need to focus on making our corporate environment more inclusive for neurodivergent individuals.”

The selfie-friendly display will hopefully encourage the street’s nightlife. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Umbrella attraction returns to Aberdeen’s Shiprow

Organisers hope the colourful display will act as a major attraction in the city centre this summer to go along with Aberdeen’s new Holywood-style sign.

Aberdeen Inspired said last year’s project brought thousands of people to the streets of Aberdeen.

The fittings had also been used for fairy lights to help build on Shiprow’s nightlife credentials. 

The lights have been taken down to make way for the Umbrella Project. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

In November, the Ivy Lodge on the street announced it had doubled its capacity to 300 with a new upstairs area – making it now one of the biggest bars in the city.

It is part of the long-running Shiprow Village project, which is designed to make the street a party hub.

To find out more about the Umbrella Project or neurodiversity in the workplace, visit the Aberdeen Inspired website.

Conversation

