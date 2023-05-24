Highland Council told to be transparent in its allocation of town cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Council told to be transparent in its allocation of town cash

Watchdog finds local authority failed to publicise town centre funding.

By Louise Glen
The sign outside the front door of Highland Council headquarters in Inverness, It reads The Highland Council and then the name in Gaelic as well.
Highland Council headquarters. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Highland Council has been ordered to be transparent in the way it publicises funding that is available to community groups.

The Scottish Public Service Ombudsman (SPSO) said the council did not follow its own rules when it came to allocating Scottish Government town centre funding.

A complaint to the watchdog accused the local authority of failing to publicise or ask for invitations before it allocated funds.

In a report published by SPSO today, it said that a person, known as “C” in the report, had complained due to lack of community engagement when it allocated funding from the town centre funding pot.

Highland Council allocation was not transparent

Scottish Government figures show that Highland Council was given an agreed distribution amount of £1.963million in 2021/22, and £1.704million in 2022/23.

In principle it will receive an amount of £1.187million for each of the following years, 2023/24, 2024/25 and 2025/26.

A girl in a turquoise jumper bites into a empire cake with a rice paper saying "Taste of Nairn".
Nairn Bid received more than £28,000 from the funding. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The report stated: “C complained about the council’s decision-making in relation to the allocation of Scottish Government town centre funding.

“In terms of the relevant governance arrangements, local area committees were expected to identify and rank eligible projects for the funding.

“C complained that their local area committee had failed to publicise the scheme, failed to invite applications and failed to discuss the funding in meetings.

“C complained that there was a lack of transparency in the council’s decision-making process.”

In response to the complaint, the council told the SPSO that it was not operating a challenge fund. It’s position at the time was that the grant was allocated to projects in accordance with the governance arrangements agreed by councillors.

Council failed to evidence how it allocated cash

An SPSO spokeswoman said: “We found that the council failed to follow appropriate processes when making decisions regarding the allocation of Scottish Government town centre funding.

“Specifically, we found that the council failed to evidence how they followed the agreed process that area committees become involved in identifying and recommending projects.

“There was no public record as to how the decision to recommend a particular project was reached and there was no evidence as to how this project was assessed as meeting the eligibility criteria.”

The SPSo told the local authority to apologise to “C”,

In future it said: “Decision-making processes are followed, and the rationale for decision-making, including which projects to recommend for funding, is publicly available in the form of meeting agendas and minutes.”

A Highland Council spokeswoman said:  “This case was reported to the council’s Audit and Scrutiny Committee in March.

“The council complied with the SPSO’s recommendations as stated at paragraph 5.3 of the committee report and the SPSO has confirmed that they are satisfied.”

“At the time of the Audit and Scrutiny Committee the SPSO hadn’t published its decision on its website, so the SPSO’s provisional text was included as an appendix to the committee report.”

