Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

These kittens need your help: SSPCA Aberdeenshire rescue centre appeals for food and toys

Appealing to "friends of felines" for help to raise orphaned kittens.

By Lottie Hood
A tiny black kitten with a dinosaur toy on a bright blue blanket.
The animal rescue centre in Banchory is appealing for donations to help hand-raise orphaned kittens. Image: Scottish SPCA.

The Scottish SSPCA is appealing for toys and supplies to help raise an influx of orphaned kittens in Aberdeenshire.

A rescue centre in Banchory is getting ready to house and raise a number of tiny felines but is asking for help.

With summer being a particularly busy season for hand-rearing orphaned kittens, staff are running low on toys and food.

Appealing to “friends of felines”, the Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre is asking for donations.

These include items such as wet and dry kitten food, cotton pads, bedding and calming toys.

Manager of the centre, Jacqueline McEwen, said they would be grateful to anyone who could lend a hand.

A tiny black kitten with a green collar looking at the camera in a basket with two other kittens.
Calming toys donated will give the kittens something to snuggle and comfort them. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Donations will help feed ‘a lot of hungry mouths’

She said: “Kittens come into our care for a variety of reasons and summer is particularly busy for hand-rearing orphaned babies at the centre and so we will have a lot of hungry mouths to feed.

“The kittens are not old enough to be rehomed so need to be cared for by the team here at the centre.

“We use the calming toys to give the kittens something to snuggle up to so they don’t miss their mum too much.

“The cotton pads are used to toilet the kittens, which is a job their mum would normally do but now falls to us.

“We’d be so grateful for anything anyone can spare.

“The donations will really help to keep the kittens happy and healthy until they’re old enough to find their forever homes.”

Anyone interested in donating can do so through a specified Amazon wish list or by ordering through online retailers who can deliver directly to the centre.

Donations can also be handed into reception between 1pm-4pm daily at Scottish SPCA Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, Drumoak, Banchory AB31 5AJ.

