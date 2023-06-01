Industrial player pledges support for Tall Ships in Shetland

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterson Energy Logistics is the latest major player in Shetland’s energy and maritime industries to put its support behind this summer’s Tall Ships event.

The company, which employs 55 staff in Shetland, has committed to a substantial sponsorship package.

It has also been confirmed as a host port associate and “captain’s deck” sponsor for the Tall Ships’ visit to Lerwick between July 26-29.

Peterson has played a major role in delivering key infrastructure projects in decommissioning and renewables in and around Shetland in recent years.

Peterson Energy Logistics is ‘very excited’ about Tall Ships

It also provides logistical services for energy companies operating in the islands.

It is delivering a major logistics contract for Vestas to offload, store and transport more than 1,000 wind turbine components as part of the Viking Wind Farm.

The contract is now nearing completion and, once complete, the wind farm will produce enough energy to power almost half a million homes annually.

Peterson’s managing director for Scotland, Chris Coull, described the company’s Shetland staff – in collaboration with key partners – as “the driving force behind the generational transformation happening on the islands”.

The company, which is certified carbon-neutral, has ambitious plans to reach net zero by 2025.

“We’re delighted to sponsor this year’s prestigious Tall Ships Races in Lerwick and look forward to participating in the exciting programme of events scheduled for July,” Mr Coull said.

“Peterson has been part of the islands’ community for the past 20 years and we’re proud to support the next generation of workforce, deliver critical logistics services for clients and play our part as Shetland transitions to a low-carbon economy.”

Shetland Tall Ships Ltd project manager Emma Miller said: “Peterson Energy Logistics is at the forefront of so much of the forward-looking, progressive work going on in our vital maritime and energy industries, and we are delighted to have their support for the Tall Ships Races.

“Their international business focus and support for communities makes them an excellent fit with our event.”