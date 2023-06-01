Industrial player pledges support for Tall Ships in Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Industrial player pledges support for Tall Ships in Shetland

An island employer has agreed to sponsor events when Tall Ships’ visit to Lerwick between July 26-29.

By Louise Glen
Picture of Chris Coull the managing director of Peterson Energy logistics.. He is dressed in a white shirt, open at the neck and a black jacket. His arms are folded in front of him and he is smiling at the camera.
Chris Coull. managing director of Peterson Energy Logistics. Image: Peterson Energy Logistics.

Peterson Energy Logistics is the latest major player in Shetland’s energy and maritime industries to put its support behind this summer’s Tall Ships event.

The company, which employs 55 staff in Shetland, has committed to a substantial sponsorship package.

It has also been confirmed as a host port associate and “captain’s deck” sponsor for the Tall Ships’ visit to Lerwick between July 26-29.

Peterson has played a major role in delivering key infrastructure projects in decommissioning and renewables in and around Shetland in recent years.

Peterson Energy Logistics  is ‘very excited’ about Tall Ships

It also provides logistical services for energy companies operating in the islands.

It is delivering a major logistics contract for Vestas to offload, store and transport more than 1,000 wind turbine components as part of the Viking Wind Farm.

The contract is now nearing completion and, once complete, the wind farm will produce enough energy to power almost half a million homes annually.

Tall ships with their high wooden rigging sit in a port by a step ashore pontoon. They are dressed with flags.
Tall Ships Races to return to Lerwick in 2023 Image: Ryan Leith/Shetland Islands Council.

Peterson’s managing director for Scotland, Chris Coull, described the company’s Shetland staff – in collaboration with key partners – as “the driving force behind the generational transformation happening on the islands”.

The company, which is certified carbon-neutral, has ambitious plans to reach net zero by 2025.

“We’re delighted to sponsor this year’s prestigious Tall Ships Races in Lerwick and look forward to participating in the exciting programme of events scheduled for July,” Mr Coull said.

“Peterson has been part of the islands’ community for the past 20 years and we’re proud to support the next generation of workforce, deliver critical logistics services for clients and play our part as Shetland transitions to a low-carbon economy.”

Shetland Tall Ships Ltd project manager Emma Miller said: “Peterson Energy Logistics is at the forefront of so much of the forward-looking, progressive work going on in our vital maritime and energy industries, and we are delighted to have their support for the Tall Ships Races.

“Their international business focus and support for communities makes them an excellent fit with our event.”

