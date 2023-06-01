Shetland Islands Council agrees to progress Scatsta land lease

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shetland Islands Council has announced that it will soon be entering into negotiations with a renewable energy provider for disused land at Scatsta on the islands.

The council will be in talks with Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy, Statkraft and its partners, to agree a lease for the land around the disused Scatsta airport.

Statkraft, Aker Horizons Asset Development and Mainstream Renewable Power have been dissing use of the land with the council to develop the site for future energy production.

Land at Scatsta on Shetland is unused

Matt Kelly, Statkraft’s vice president of UK hydrogen said: “I’m delighted with the outcome of this process, which will see Statkraft and partners utilise our combined experience to harness the renewable potential of Shetland.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to work with Shetland Islands Council, and solidifying Statkraft’s commitment to the islands, pushing forward the UK’s energy transition.”

Emma Macdonald, leader of Shetland Islands Council said: “I am pleased that the council has been able to identify Statkraft as a prospective tenant – they are an internationally recognised, leading generator of renewable energy.

“As well as providing employment opportunities for Shetland, their proposal also ties in with the council’s corporate plan ‘Our Ambition 2021-2026’ and Energy Development Principles.”

The next steps of the process leading to the agreement of a lease will now be subject to commercial negotiations between the council and Statkraft.

While these matters progress, there will be no further comment from the council.

Who are Statkraft?

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy.

The group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating.

Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations.

Statkraft has 5,300 employees in 21 countries.

The company’s global headquarters are in Oslo, Norway with offices in South America, Europe and India.