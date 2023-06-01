Shetland Islands Council agrees to progress Scatsta land lease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Highlands & Islands

Shetland Islands Council agrees to progress Scatsta land lease

Statkraft, Aker Horizons Asset Development and Mainstream Renewable Power want to develop the site for future energy production.

By Louise Glen
Land at Scatstawhich shows the area of land around a mass of water. There are no buildings on the landscape.
Land at Scatsta. Image: Shetland Islands

Shetland Islands Council has announced that it will soon be entering into negotiations with a renewable energy provider for disused land at Scatsta on the islands.

The council will be in talks with Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy, Statkraft and its partners, to agree a lease for the land around the disused Scatsta airport.

Statkraft, Aker Horizons Asset Development and Mainstream Renewable Power have been dissing use of the land with the council to develop the site for future energy production.

Land at Scatsta on Shetland is unused

Matt Kelly, Statkraft’s vice president of UK hydrogen said: “I’m delighted with the outcome of this process, which will see Statkraft and partners utilise our combined experience to harness the renewable potential of Shetland.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to work with Shetland Islands Council, and solidifying Statkraft’s commitment to the islands, pushing forward the UK’s energy transition.”

Scatsta airport has a blue watch tower.
Scatsta Airport, Shetland. Image: Supplied.

Emma Macdonald, leader of Shetland Islands Council said: “I am pleased that the council has been able to identify Statkraft as a prospective tenant – they are an internationally recognised, leading generator of renewable energy.

“As well as providing employment opportunities for Shetland, their proposal also ties in with the council’s corporate plan ‘Our Ambition 2021-2026’ and Energy Development Principles.”

The next steps of the process leading to the agreement of a lease will now be subject to commercial negotiations between the council and Statkraft.

While these matters progress, there will be no further comment from the council.

Who are Statkraft?

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy.

The group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating.

Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations.

Statkraft has 5,300 employees in 21 countries.

The company’s global headquarters are in Oslo, Norway with offices in South America, Europe and India.

