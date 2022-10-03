More than 150 volunteers needed as Tall Ships Races get ready for Shetland return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

More than 150 volunteers needed as Tall Ships Races get ready for Shetland return

By Chris Cromar
October 3, 2022, 1:31 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 3:48 pm
Tall ships will return to Shetland in July. Image: Salmon Scotland.
Tall ships will return to Shetland in July. Image: Salmon Scotland.

The organisers of the Shetland leg of next summer’s Tall Ships have launched a community-wide effort to recruit more than 150 volunteers.

Shetland Tall Ships is looking for around 90 liaison officers to act as representatives for international visiting crews and to ensure the vessels receive the warmest possible welcome for the four-day event in Lerwick from July 26-29 2023.

This will be the third time Lerwick has hosted the fleet, with the town hosting the event in 1999 and 2011.

Liaison officers in 2011, Alison Anderson and the late Les Andreas, along with the captain of the Alexander von Humbolt. Image: NB Communication.

A further 70-plus volunteers are also needed to cover event information points, help out at park-and-ride sites, offer general marshalling, assist visiting musicians and artists, and support Sail Training International’s team.

Every ship in the fleet will have at least one liaison officer, with the larger vessels being provided with two.

The time commitment required will vary depending on the role, with liaison officers being required for the duration of the event, while there are roles to suit individuals who may only have a single day to give.

‘It’s such an amazing experience’

Emma Miller, of Shetland Tall Ships, said: “We’ve had multiple inquiries from people who were liaison officers last time and they want to do it again because they think it’s such an amazing experience.

Tall ships when they were last in Shetland. Image: Ryan Leith / Shetland Islands Council.

“Shetland is known the world over for offering a friendly and hospitable welcome. Liaison officers will play a crucial role in both upholding that reputation and ensuring the ships and the crew know where things are, how to access activities and supplies.

“We’re looking for folk who are confident, good with people and have an overall knowledge of Shetland. We’re not necessarily seeking somebody that’s got lots of specific ship knowledge – we’ll have deputy chief liaison officers who will have a more specialist role.”

Former police officer to lead liaison officers

The deputy chief liaison officers will work in a team headed by retired police officer Martyn Brill. He will be based in liaison headquarters near the event site and will be on hand to assist the team with technical inquiries and general support.

Applications for liaison officer roles are open until November 4, after which there will be follow-up interviews, while applications for other volunteer roles will be accepted up until January 13, 2023.

