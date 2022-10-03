More than 150 volunteers needed as Tall Ships Races get ready for Shetland return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The organisers of the Shetland leg of next summer’s Tall Ships have launched a community-wide effort to recruit more than 150 volunteers.

Shetland Tall Ships is looking for around 90 liaison officers to act as representatives for international visiting crews and to ensure the vessels receive the warmest possible welcome for the four-day event in Lerwick from July 26-29 2023.

This will be the third time Lerwick has hosted the fleet, with the town hosting the event in 1999 and 2011.

A further 70-plus volunteers are also needed to cover event information points, help out at park-and-ride sites, offer general marshalling, assist visiting musicians and artists, and support Sail Training International’s team.

Every ship in the fleet will have at least one liaison officer, with the larger vessels being provided with two.

The time commitment required will vary depending on the role, with liaison officers being required for the duration of the event, while there are roles to suit individuals who may only have a single day to give.

‘It’s such an amazing experience’

Emma Miller, of Shetland Tall Ships, said: “We’ve had multiple inquiries from people who were liaison officers last time and they want to do it again because they think it’s such an amazing experience.

“Shetland is known the world over for offering a friendly and hospitable welcome. Liaison officers will play a crucial role in both upholding that reputation and ensuring the ships and the crew know where things are, how to access activities and supplies.

“We’re looking for folk who are confident, good with people and have an overall knowledge of Shetland. We’re not necessarily seeking somebody that’s got lots of specific ship knowledge – we’ll have deputy chief liaison officers who will have a more specialist role.”

Former police officer to lead liaison officers

The deputy chief liaison officers will work in a team headed by retired police officer Martyn Brill. He will be based in liaison headquarters near the event site and will be on hand to assist the team with technical inquiries and general support.

Applications for liaison officer roles are open until November 4, after which there will be follow-up interviews, while applications for other volunteer roles will be accepted up until January 13, 2023.