Shetland family raises almost £80k for Teenage Cancer Trust in memory of 21-year-old son

The Malcomson family from Shetland has raised nearly £80,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust in memory of their son Luke.

Luke passed away this March, aged 21, following a five-month long battle with leukaemia.

As well as an online auction raising £18,166, family members took part in the Edinburgh Marathon Festival over the weekend.

Their JustGiving page has received around £52,360 in donations, alongside an extra £6,990 in Gift Aid.

Luke’s dad, Iain Malcolmson, said: “Luke had a couple of Hibs football strips, he said it would be good to auction it, so we started off this auction site.

“That just took off like an express train.”

The Facebook auction, that finished on Sunday night, had more than 130 prizes and 1,800 bidders.

A variety of family members took part in Edinburgh Marathon Festival events on Saturday, the youngest age three and the oldest, Luke’s grandfather Peter, 84.

Journalism student Luke was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) in October 2o22.

He encouraged people to donate blood to help people going through treatment, including sharing his story with charity Give Blood 4 Good.

“We’ve all done our runs and we’re all feeling a bit spaegie today,” Iain said.

He said the idea to take part in the festival came about as “it was a way of getting everybody to feel that they’ve contributed” after Luke was diagnosed last year.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t think that was going to be the result, that Luke was not going to be there,” he said. “The full intention was Luke would come and join us to do it but we carried on.

“All the way through his illness, it became a focus for him.

“When the total was going up and up and up he would put it up in the hospital ward, keep changing the totals. It was really good for him all the way through.”

Iain said the family was “delighted” by the money they have been able to raise for the charity.

Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK cancer charity to offer support to every young person facing cancer the “best care and support”.

