Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers confirm they will vote against proposed Conference League

A vote will be held on the potential introduction of a new fifth tier on Tuesday.

By Danny Law
Balmoral Stadium - home of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Balmoral Stadium - home of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

Cove Rangers will vote against the proposed Conference League at this week’s Scottish FA annual meeting.

A vote will be held on the potential introduction of a new fifth tier that would sit between League Two and the Highland and Lowland Leagues on Tuesday.

The Conference League would comprise four Premiership colts teams, four sides from the Lowland League and two teams from the Highland League and would start in season 2024-25.

The colts teams would be unable to get promoted or relegated with the division funded by a sizeable participation fee from the Premiership clubs.

Peterhead announced last month that they will vote against the proposal and Cove Rangers have said they will also vote no.

A Cove Rangers statement read: “Cove Rangers FC can today confirm that the club will vote against the proposed introduction of the Scottish Conference League.

“At the Scottish FA AGM on Tuesday June 6, member clubs will be requested to vote on a new fifth-tier division, which will consist of B Teams and representatives of the existing Highland League and Lowland League.

“Our board has discussed the plans ahead of next week’s vote and is of the view that the introduction of B Teams and the Conference League, will not be beneficial to player development.

“As a club, we see the player development closely linked to earlier pathways into their first-team and through the successful use of the current loan system.”

