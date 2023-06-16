‘The queer community is everywhere’: A Rangers manager, a masquerade ball, and plans for the future at HebPride 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘The queer community is everywhere’: A Rangers manager, a masquerade ball, and plans for the future at HebPride 2023

"We really, really want our community, the LGBTQ community, to feel welcome on this island."

By Eve McLachlan
Hebridean Pride March 2018.
Hebridean Pride March 2018.

Hebridean Pride is going big in the Western Isles this year.

With Pride month in full swing, marches and events celebrating the LGBTQ community are taking place all over Scotland.

Since 2018, the Outer Hebrides has joined in, with Hebridean Pride holding events in Stornoway.

This year they aim to bring the community together with a day of celebration on July 8, followed by a Pride march later in August.

After a smaller event last year, Hebridean Pride organisers Gina, Emma, and Charlie want to come back louder and prouder than ever.

‘We need something big’

“I think after Covid we need something big,” says Charlie.

For the event Stornoway will be welcoming Amy McDonald, manager of Rangers Women’s football team.

The Hebridean Pride team hopes she will inspire the island’s young people in particular, with the local girls’ football team already “growing in strength”.

Families will also be able to enjoy activities like face-painting and a bouncy castle throughout the day, and for the grown-ups, a masquerade ball in the evening will be a way to party in style.

Making sure the Western Isles LGBTQ community is heard

Charlie says for the LGBTQ community in the Western Isles, being openly out isn’t always easy.

“The queer community is everywhere,” says Charlie. But the islands’ strongly-held religious traditions and close-knit communities mean it is often put “behind closed doors”.

Previous Pride celebrations have been picketed by people protesting on religious grounds, and in 2019 the Western Isles council refused to fly a pride flag for the event.

And, in day-today life, Emma says that in particular there are “quite a few of our transgender folk on the island who have had many different issues”.

Hebridan Pride, Charlie says, is about “bringing [the LGBTQ community] forward and not making it as much of a taboo subject, and trying to involve the community as much as possible.”

Rainbow LGBTQ+ flag with sunset in the background.
Hebridean Pride 2023 will take place in Stornoway on July 8.

“Everyone’s beliefs are important to them,” says Emma. “So we’re trying to be as diplomatic as we can, but making sure that we’re heard as well.”

This Pride month, the future of LGBTQ rights is on a lot of people’s minds. One Hebridean Pride committee member, whose girlfriend lives in Florida and is transgender, says she worries about transgender people being targeted more and more in both the UK and the US.

“I have been considering leaving the UK,” she says. “[It’s] rapidly becoming unsafe for transgender people.”

For the Hebridean Pride team, then, this year’s event is more important than ever.  Putting it together has been a labour of love.

Future plans to support queer people in Stornoway

“You have to have a lot of patience and a lot of time to pull this off,” says Charlie.

“It’s been stressful, but we’ve got there,” adds Gina.

But even with all the work it takes, Pride events are just the beginning of Hebridean Pride’s goals.

“We’re going to try to do things all year round,” says Gina. The team has hopes for a support group for young queer people on the island, as well as tea evenings that could be a “safe zone” for people of all ages.

“We really, really want our community, the LGBTQ community, to feel welcome on this island,” says Charlie.

“We want to be included, and I don’t think that’s an impossible dream any more.”

