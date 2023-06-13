Island business owner says CalMac managing director still hasn’t apologised over ferry cancellations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Island business owner says CalMac managing director still hasn’t apologised over ferry cancellations

CalMac has cancelled the Lochboisdale-Mallaig ferry route until next month.

By Eve McLachlan
CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond in front of a CalMac boat.
CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond. Image: CalMac.

A Uist business owner has criticised the Calmac boss for not saying sorry about the ongoing ferry chaos.

CalMac’s Robbie Drummond “recognised the situation wasn’t ideal” during a community meeting on Monday.

But Kristina Morrison says there was no direct apology.

The meeting followed local people taking to the streets of South Uist to protest the most recent ferry closures.

CalMac has cancelled the Lochboisdale-Mallaig ferry route until next month.

Issues with other vessels meant that the MV Lord of the Isles was rerouted to fill the gap.

Kristina Morrison, owner of the South Uist takeaway Croft and Cuan, was one of the islanders who met with CalMac managing director Mr Drummond.

She was speaking on Tuesday’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme.

She said: “We tried to put some points across about how much damage it’s doing to the local economy, and to the community as a whole.”

Mr Drummond “said he was here to listen” and “recognised the situation wasn’t ideal”, she said.

But Lochboisdale will still be left without a ferry until July.

In addition, Ms Morrison believes that the South Uist community hasn’t received a proper apology.

“I don’t think he did actually apologise at any point,” she said.

Lochboisdale harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

In a statement, Robbie Drummond says that he “offered reassurance that the Lochboisdale service will resume by 1 July at the very latest”.

The meeting, he says, was “constructive”.

CalMac to ‘formally review’ system

“It was important for me to hear first-hand from the community about the importance of the ferry service to the local community, and their understandable anger about disruption to the services to South Uist.”

CalMac has “committed to formally review” the system used to prioritise ferry services during vehicle shortages.

Transport Scotland says that they are “acutely aware of the issues and challenges faced on South Uist.”

“We have made very clear to CalMac that they must continue to explore all avenues to keep this disruption to an absolute minimum,” the spokesperson says. “We are pleased that they too are engaging with the communities involved.”

