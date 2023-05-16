‘Empower people locally’: Safety campaign for Western Isles women nominated for Scottish charity award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Empower people locally’: Safety campaign for Western Isles women nominated for Scottish charity award

Living in a "really small, close-knit community" can make it "really, really hard" for women who have experienced violence to come forward, says WIRCC manager Angela MacLennan.

By Eve McLachlan
A woman stands in front of a display of webpage. The webpage says 'Safer Hebrides'.
Marie Anne MacDonald, Western Isles Violence Against Women Co-Ordinator. Photo: Safer Outer Hebrides

Safer Outer Hebrides aims to make it easier for women across the islands to find the help they need.

Every year, The Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO) hosts the Scottish Charity Awards to highlight outstanding work in the country’s voluntary sector.

And this year, the Western Isles Violence Against Women Partnership have seen their website Safer Outer Hebrides nominated for Campaign of the Year.

‘Absolutely delighted’

“We’re absolutely delighted,” says Angela MacLennan, manager of Western Isles Rape Crisis Centre (WIRCC).

The Western Isles Violence Against Women Partnership is led by co-ordinator Marie Anne MacDonald.

It is a team that brings together “police, education, agencies like Women’s Aid, Rape Crisis, Action for Children,” and many other groups.

Ms MacLennan says the group noticed there was “no one place for accessing services” – and so the website Safer Outer Hebrides was born.

There are plenty of resources for women who need help in the Western Isles, but they haven’t been pulled together until now.

‘There was nothing like that here’

“It started off as a small idea, but it grew,” says Ms MacLennan. “And then we added a live calendar [to the website] with all different events happening in the community.”

“The aim is just to have everything in one place. There was nothing like that here. And there’s so much going on.”

Safer Outer Hebrides is designed to be a place where “anyone could go”.

“It could be a survivor, or it could be a family friend, or it could be another agency.”

‘A lot of misconceptions’

Safer Outer Hebrides also runs a social media campaign to help raise awareness of violence against women.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions,” Ms MacLennan says. “We want to provide a bit of information on what violence against women is.

“It’s not just physical – it’s financial control, sexual harassment, any form of intimidation.”

‘Small, close-knit community’

Having a resource like Safer Outer Hebrides is especially important in the islands, Ms MacLennan says.

Living in a “really small, close-knit community” can make it “really, really hard” for women who have experienced violence to come forward.

“You’re scared to go to the service in case you know somebody.”

Rather than “having to pick up that phone and make the first call,” Safer Outer Hebrides helps women to connect to low-pressure “safe spaces” where they can disclose any experiences when they feel comfortable.

For instance, Ms MacLennan says, “we run yoga groups for all women”.

“We’ve had people who have come in just for yoga, to come along to our safe space. But they’ve realised what the service offers and will say, well, actually, something’s happened to me.”

‘A safer community’

“We’re just hoping to create a safer community,” she says.

“We can show people, this is what there is for women here. This is what there is for young girls.”

The team hopes to “build that up a wee bit and empower people locally.”

‘So, so proud’

For an organisation so focused on a local issue, it means a lot to be recognised nationally, despite the “geographical separation from the mainland.”

“It’s just fantastic,” says Ms MacLennan.

“We’re so, so proud of the way things have developed with this website anyway. Marie Anne and the team have done an amazing job.”

“But then to get this nomination and the recognition this way, we’re absolutely thrilled.”

[[title]]