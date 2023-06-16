Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women can sympathise with Spanish players’ situation as World Cup squad reflects rift with FA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women can sympathise with Spanish players’ situation as World Cup squad reflects rift with FA

Ahead of next month's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the Scotland captain discusses Spain's provisional squad, the game-changing payment model, and the newly-confirmed TV deal.

The Spain starting XI who lost to England in the 2022 European Championships quarter-finals. Image: Shutterstock.
The Spain starting XI who lost to England in the 2022 European Championships quarter-finals. Image: Shutterstock.
By Rachel Corsie

Spain’s provisional squad for the Women’s World Cup was released earlier this week and there were notable inclusions and absentees – linked to a rift with the Spanish FA.

In September 2022, 15 Spanish players wrote to their federation and made themselves unavailable for future selection due to concerns about their coach Jorge Vilda.

Only three of those 15 players – Aitana Bonmati, Ona Batlle and Mariona Caldentey – have been recalled and named in Vilda’s preliminary 30-player squad ahead of next month’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

A big inclusion was Ballon d’Or winner and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas, who had not been one of the 15 players involved in the dispute, due to being injured at the time.

It is really powerful and brave to put yourself in the firing line by taking on the powers that be like some of the Spanish players have done over the last nine months.

Last year, the Scotland Women squad announced we would be taking legal action against the Scottish FA in order to address what we consider long-standing issues of inequality in our pay and conditions.

As a result of this, I can sympathise with what the Spain squad are going through – it is an uncomfortable position to be in and not a step players take lightly.

Rachel Corsie comes up against Esther Gonzalez – who has been named in the provisional Spain squad – at Hampden. Image: SNS.

If players, like myself, have chosen to speak up, there is a reason for it, and often people don’t take a second to realise this.

We do it because as players – especially those of us who have been a part of the game from when it was still considered “amateur” – we feel a duty to be the people driving the game forward in the right direction.

In recent times, Spain and Scotland are not the only national squads to take action – France, Canada and the United States have also sought change.

And on Thursday, Jamaica – known as the Reggae Girlz – expressed their “utmost disappointment” at what they consider “subpar” support from their federation ahead of the World Cup.

Emotionally and mentally, it can be a challenging place to be. I can empathise with the Spanish players who are going to the tournament and those who are not.

Difficult conversations will have been had, but with situations like this you have to respect every individual’s choice as they have done what they feel is best for them.

With our national team, we’ve had a lot of conversations and collectively we have always been together and tried to be reasonable. I’m really grateful for that because I can only imagine how conflicting it is to be in a Spain squad which seems divided.

Canada's Evelyne Viens, left, Ashley Lawrence, center and Julia Grosso ( 7) wear their shirts inside out during the national anthem before a SheBelieves Cup match against Japan, in protest over equal pay. Image: LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock (13779075n)
Canada’s Evelyne Viens, left, Ashley Lawrence, centre, and Julia Grosso, right, wear their shirts inside out during the national anthem before a SheBelieves Cup match against Japan, in protest over equal pay. Image: Shutterstock.

The Spanish squad still feels fractured, but even with notable players missing, they are going as one of the best teams in the tournament.

Spain are still collectively good enough to reach the latter stages of the World Cup.

Still though, it is just sad these conversations are needing to be had ahead of what is going to be the biggest Women’s World Cup there has ever been.

World Cup player payments a game-changer from Fifa

Last week, it was confirmed Fifa would, for the first time, be paying individual players for their participation at the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

The money is dependent on how far the teams go in the competition. The players in the winning team will receive £217,000 each, while, at the other end of the scale, players from teams who only play in the group stage will earn £24,000.

It is a fantastic deal which has been struck thanks to the work done by players’ union Fifpro.

And I know other fantastic work, which often doesn’t grab the headlines, has been done by the union to ensure standards are being met in other areas.

Fifpro have fought hard to push Fifa to make much clearer guidelines and requirements for teams – such as playing resources, travel and accommodation, so players and staff are being properly looked after at tournaments like the World Cup.

The new payment model is amazing for players, some of whom will now earn more for playing at the World Cup than they would with their respective clubs.

Fifa are at the top of the tree and what they push for in the women’s game will make a much bigger splash and much quicker than anyone else. By valuing the players, hopefully other organisations and clubs continue to follow suit.

BBC and ITV strike World Cup deal

It has taken a while, but I was delighted when it was confirmed earlier this week that the BBC and ITV have secured the rights to broadcast the World Cup.

The tournament is going to be the biggest it has ever been, with more than one million tickets already sold, and the broadcast deal means everyone will have the chance to watch all 64 games on free-to-air TV.

The negotiations have been ongoing for a while with Fifa president Gianni Infantino accusing several European countries’ broadcasters of undervaluing the women’s game.

If the offers were too low, that is disappointing.

One of the biggest criticisms of women’s football is that there is no monetary value in the game, which is simply untrue, and disputes like this reinforce that damaging theory to the mainstream.

However, I’m glad – and relieved – a deal has now been agreed.

