King’s Birthday Honours: Champion of Gaelic language and culture made MBE for preserving Western Isles heritage

Annie MacSween has spent her life working to promote Gaelic language and to preserve the cultural heritage of Isle of Lewis for future generations.

And now, the author, historian and champion of Gaelic education has been made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for her enthusiasm and commitment.

Born and brought up in Ness, Mrs MacSween’s career has focused on enhancing the status of Gaelic and the lives of those who live in the Western Isles.

The 73-year-old launched Comun Eachdraidh Nis (CEN), also known as the Ness Historical Society, 40 years ago in fear her community’s oral history could soon be lost.

The charitable museum, which is the first of its kind in the Western Isles, offers visitors an opportunity to take a deep dive into the area’s rich culture through a unique archive.

But Mrs MacSween’s journey to establish CEN as an official charity and social enterprise was not easy.

Over the years, she has faced many challenges – including finding a place for the growing archive, sourcing funding to manage it and constantly working with volunteers.

An honorary member of the local community

As well as running CEN, Mrs MacSween supports a vast network of local history society across the islands and helps visitors discover their family links to North Lewis.

In 2019, she received an honorary fellowship from the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) for her work as head of Gaelic at Lews Castle College.

She was part of the team which introduced the university’s first BA degree in Gaelic and has represented the college and the university at many Gaelic forums.

Mrs MacSween was also appointed as Deputy Lord Lieutenant of the Western Isles in 2011, assisting the Lord Lieutenant in his role as The Queen’s representative.

Recently retired, she remains actively involved in the local community, with a strong belief that everyone should understand and cherish their heritage and culture.

