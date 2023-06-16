King’s Birthday Honours: Islander who ‘gave young people a voice’ to receive BEM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King’s Birthday Honours: Islander who ‘gave young people a voice’ to receive BEM

Mary-Jean Devon, from Mull, returned to her mum's place of birth 30 years ago.

By Louise Glen
Former Argyll and Bute councillor, Mary-Jean Devon with Kevin Hobbs, chief Executive of CMal after she had formally renamed the vessel. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Former Argyll and Bute councillor, Mary-Jean Devon with Kevin Hobbs, chief Executive of CMal after she had formally renamed the vessel. Picture by Sandy McCook.

After a lifetime of supporting other people in Glasgow and in Argyll, Mary-Jean Devon, from Tobermory, has been awarded the BEM.

Mary-Jean, better known as M-J, returned to her mother’s home of Mull 30 years ago and felt that there was something missing for young people, so she started a drama club.

A total of 42 children from Tobermory attended and from there she started to empower young people to find their own voice.

Brought up in Glasgow, Mary-Jean had spent “every minute” she could back in Tobermory.

In the city, she was involved with the Boys’ Brigade for 25 years, and then in a school for children coping with profound disabilities. She opened her own home to those who were homeless, and as an Elder in her church ran a drop in centre

Councillors Mary Jean Devon and Elaine Robertson. Image: Kevin McGlynn.

A bank worker by profession, she eventually convinced the Clydesdale Bank to allow her to work on the island for four years, as she settled back “home”.

The 77-year-old said: “I would have done anything to be back on Mull. Tobermory has always been home to me.”

Mary-Jean Devon’s determination after MS diagnosis

She was diagnosed with an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis. When she was told she would have to change her life and stop what she was doing as a local councillor she defied medics.

Instead she got up two hours earlier to complete exercises.

She travelled on early morning public transport and 6am ferries to get to council meetings on the mainland, some 100 miles away by 10am.

She is a committed advocate for the Gaelic language. For many years, she was a member of Mull Gaelic Choir, active on the committee and organising local mods.

On being a councillor, she said: “I just felt it was my job. I was elected to represent the people of the islands and Oban and I wanted to make sure they had a voice in the chamber. If I wasn’t there who would speak up for them?

Louise Long (back left) head of children and families Argyll and Bute Council with (back right) Mary-Jean Devon. Image: Kevin McGlynn.

“It was a privilege to set up the corporate parenting board in Argyll and Bute – it allowed children and young people to be heard.

“Not as a ‘ban the bomb’ protest but with their small voices that make so much sense.”

She said: “I am completely overwhelmed at being given a BEM. This is not for me – it is for everyone who has made a difference.

“It is for my family, and for the neuro unit in Greenock who take me in once a year – give me an overhaul – and allow me to have the strength to carry on.

“I am indebted to them all.”

