King’s Birthday Honours: Orkney stalwart James Stockan made an MBE

Stromness-based James Stockan has been made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours.

The 65-year-old leader of Orkney Islands Council said it was as a mark of the work of everyone – the community, councillors and officers – who made Orkney the incredible place it was.

Mr Stockan was made an MBE for services to local government.

He was first elected as the council leader in 2017 and re-appointed in 2022.

Mr Stockan’s commitment and exemplary leadership is said to have provided stability and greater opportunities to the Orkney region.

‘No one can act alone’

Mr Stockan said: “Nobody can act alone in any situation. This MBE is in tribute to the members and officers at the council who has supported each other.

“Political initiatives are the work of a great many people – and it is because of people working together that the Orkney Islands are the incredible place they are.”

He said he accepted the award on behalf of everyone who has pulled together.

In a citation, it said Mr Stockan’s reputation – locally, nationally, and internationally – is that of a man with a huge passion for his home islands and who goes above and beyond to support those who live and work there.

Mr Stockan helped to set up the Islands Forum, recognising the potential it could provide to facilitate the development of island communities, improve communication, inform future policy and to share best practice between the six UK Island councils.

The innovative project has had a big impact on improving policy development, benefiting those in the community.

He has also been an outspoken advocate for the Orkney Islands community, through discussions with the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA) and central government.

During the pandemic he listened to the local community and led his fellow councillors and the officer team in swiftly identifying critical issues and coming up with solutions.

A food voucher scheme was launched for households in the non-ferry linked islands which allowed them to support their vital local shops.

This was extended in June 2020 and a £5 million business support fund was established to additionally aid the local economy.

Throughout this, he never lost sight of the need to keep the community informed and reassured and went above and beyond from the very beginning of the pandemic to produce nightly and then weekly video messages for social media.

