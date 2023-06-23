Shetland graduate receives student nurse of the year award

A Shetland graduate was described as an “inspirational role model” as she received the award for nursing student of the year.

Lois Gaffney was inspired to become a nurse after working as a healthcare support worker and completed her studies on her home island through the Open University.

During this time, she developed a keen interest in neurology and applied for funding to travel to Glasgow for a placement.

She then joined her NHS board chief executive to present a livestream on student nursing in remote and rural areas to encourage more people pursue a career in the field.

Now working as a staff nurse for NHS Shetland, she champions patient movement to reduce long hospital stays and has produced a “valuable” toolkit for respiratory care.

Years of hard work and dedication

Ms Gaffney was nominated for the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Scotland Award while she was still a student.

She said she was “ecstatic” when her name was announced during a ceremony at the National Museum of Scotland on Wednesday.

“My career began 17 years ago in healthcare support work, and by expanding on my knowledge and experience through the adult nursing honour’s degree with the Open University, my confidence in my own abilities has improved greatly,” she said.

Colin Poolman, director of RCN Scotland, added: “Becoming a nurse takes years of study, hard work and dedication.

“Lois showed exceptional promise during her professional education and practice placements, attaining not only the clinical and academic competence required to become registered with the NMC, but also the recognition and admiration from her qualified colleagues.

“I wish her the best of luck as she embarks on her nursing career and expect great things to come.”

Samuel Thomas, a former student at University of the Highlands and Islands who now works as an OOH community nurse, was highly commended in the same category.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland nurse Amy Noble was named nurse of the year for transforming the respiratory ward at Raigmore Hospital.