Shetland graduate receives student nurse of the year award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Shetland graduate receives student nurse of the year award

Lois Gaffney, who studied nursing on her home island, was presented the award from the Royal College of Nursing Scotland.

By Ellie Milne
Lois Gaffney posing with her award
Lois Gaffney was presented the award from the Royal College of Nursing Scotland during a ceremony on Wednesday evening. Image: RCN.

A Shetland graduate was described as an “inspirational role model” as she received the award for nursing student of the year.

Lois Gaffney was inspired to become a nurse after working as a healthcare support worker and completed her studies on her home island through the Open University.

During this time, she developed a keen interest in neurology and applied for funding to travel to Glasgow for a placement.

She then joined her NHS board chief executive to present a livestream on student nursing in remote and rural areas to encourage more people pursue a career in the field.

Now working as a staff nurse for NHS Shetland, she champions patient movement to reduce long hospital stays and has produced a “valuable” toolkit for respiratory care.

Years of hard work and dedication

Ms Gaffney was nominated for the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Scotland Award while she was still a student.

She said she was “ecstatic” when her name was announced during a ceremony at the National Museum of Scotland on Wednesday.

“My career began 17 years ago in healthcare support work, and by expanding on my knowledge and experience through the adult nursing honour’s degree with the Open University, my confidence in my own abilities has improved greatly,” she said.

Colin Poolman, RCN Scotland director, Lois Gaffney, student nurse of the year, Julie Lamberth, chairwoman of RCN Scotland Board and host Sean Batty
Colin Poolman, RCN Scotland director, Lois Gaffney, student nurse of the year, Julie Lamberth, chairwoman of RCN Scotland Board and host Sean Batty. Image: RCN.

Colin Poolman, director of RCN Scotland, added: “Becoming a nurse takes years of study, hard work and dedication.

“Lois showed exceptional promise during her professional education and practice placements, attaining not only the clinical and academic competence required to become registered with the NMC, but also the recognition and admiration from her qualified colleagues.

“I wish her the best of luck as she embarks on her nursing career and expect great things to come.”

Samuel Thomas, a former student at University of the Highlands and Islands who now works as an OOH community nurse, was highly commended in the same category.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland nurse Amy Noble was named nurse of the year for transforming the respiratory ward at Raigmore Hospital.

More from Press and Journal

Boddam Lighthouse on the Aberdeenshire coast
From St Cyrus to Cullen: Plans to create NC500-like coastline route to boost tourism
Pictured is The Bay Fish and Chip Shop owner Calum Richardson. Image: Darrell Benns.
Stonehaven chip shop slams Scottish Chippy Awards after winning prize
Steven Balfour was convicted unanimously by a jury of child sex charges. Image: LinkedIn.
Oil and gas accountant jailed for sexual chats with 'underage girl' undercover police officer
Corran Ferry
MV Corran delayed AGAIN and not due to return until mid-August
Richie Berrington of Scotland celebrates after reaching his century during the ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 match between Scotland and UAE at Bulawayo Athletic Club on June 23, 2023 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Photos courtesy of the ICC
Cricket: Richie Berrington leads Scotland to second straight World Cup qualifying win
The Ardersier Nursery has entered liquidation following its closure. Image: Google Maps
Highland nursery enters liquidation following shock closure
AKKG founder Danny Collins, right, with Watson Clark, centre, and Lewis Ironside, left, who won the group's first martial arts titles.
Aberdeen Korean Kickbox and Grapple claim first national martial arts titles since inception
Hannah Miley
Hannah Miley: Inverurie swimming star talks about fear of losing pools and the 'taboo'…
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** CR0043628 Picture taken - 22nd June '223 Elgin Sheriff Court Pic of Lee Slater.
'He's not a very good criminal, is he?': Curfew breaker pretends he's someone else…
Mary Esslemont, one of the driving forces behind the NHS, was given the Freedom of Aberdeen in 1981 Pic: AJL 9 October 1981 Aberdeen woman Dr Mary Esslemont (90) proudly waves the scroll presented to her yesterday by Lord Provost Alex Collie when he conferred on her the Freedom of the City at a ceremony in Aberdeen Music Hall. Dr Esslemont said it was the most memorable day of my life. The award was bestowed on Dr Mary, a GP in the city for 33 years, in recognition for her outstanding services to medicine locally, nationally and internationally, and for her long and devoted service to the City of Aberdeen. P&J 10/10/1981; EE 11/04/1996;
The NHS at 75: Health service had its origins in the north of Scotland