Remote Highland hostel offers a complete lifestyle change on the NC500

"Exciting opportunity to live and work in one of the last great wildernesses of Europe".

By Louise Glen
Stoer Hostel in the Highlands is a bright yellow building in the Sutherland Highlands on the route of the North Coast 500.
Stoer Hostel in the Sutherland Highlands on the route of the NC500 has been put up for sale. Image: Galbraiths.

A newly converted 22-bed Highland hostel in the Sutherland “wilderness” has gone on sale.

Stoer Hostel, on the route of the North Coast 500, is offering a complete lifestyle change for new owners.

Estate agent Galbraith said the sale of the  £275,000 Highland hostel offers an “exciting opportunity to live and work in one of the last great wildernesses of Europe”.

Where is the Highland hostel in Sutherland?

Stoer Hostel is located in the scattered hamlet of Stoer near Lochinver.

Pictures show it is in a stunning setting with wonderful views over an unspoilt landscape and towards Loch Neill Bhain.

The dramatic outlines of Suilven, Canisp and Quinag provide a backdrop for a beautiful landscape of moorland and coastline.

The nearest “big” village is Lochinver which is eight miles away.

If you have high school -aged children Ullapool, about a 50 minute drive away, has a wider range of amenities including a secondary school.

The building was a former Free Presbyterian Church which dates from 1899.

The congregation numbered about 350 worshippers in the 1930s. At communions in the 1950s, the Gaelic service was held in the church and the English in the school.

The last communion was held in October 1997, and the final service on Sunday October 21 2001.

Stoer Hostel in the wilderness of the Highlands near Sutherland. It is a yellow building.
Stoer Hostel in the Sutherland Highlands on the route of the NC500 has been put up for sale. Image: Image: Galbraiths.

It was redundant for a number of years until the property was recently converted, reopening in winter 2022.

It is described as “modern and energy-efficient”, the sale includes a self-contained studio flat.

Phiddy Robertson of Galbraith, who is handling the sale said: “This is a rare opportunity to live the dream lifestyle, in one of Scotland’s most stunning rural areas.

“The surrounding area is renowned for its spectacular mountains, coastline and sea lochs and the creation of the North Coast 500 route has significantly boosted tourism to the area.”

She continued: “The hostel is being sold fully equipped and thus the purchasers will be able to start welcoming guests soon after purchase.

“Anyone who has toyed with the idea of creating a tourism business in Scotland would be well advised to view the property and its extraordinary setting.”

What is the accommodation like?

The hostel’s accommodation is spread over two floors and includes a spacious open-plan kitchen/ living area with a good range of fitted units and trestle tables.

It also has six bunk rooms for guests.

The kitchen in Stoer Hostel in the Sutherland Highlands on the NC500.
The kitchen area of Stoer Hostel. Image: Galbraiths.

With all the wet weather in the Highlands, it also has a, a boot room, a utility room, a drying room, office, three shower rooms, three WC’s and a further accessible shower room.

The self-contained studio flat has a kitchenette, bedroom and shower room.

Outside there is a plant shed containing a hot water tank and an air source heat pump.

Stoer Hostel, Stoer, Lochinver, Sutherland is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £275,000.

A bright blue long corridor in Stoer Hostel in the Sutherland Highlands on the NC500.
The building was a former church. Image: Galbraiths.
A bright blue bedroom with a view of a long corridor in Stoer Hostel in the Sutherland Highlands on the NC500.
Furniture can be included as part of the sale. Image: Galbraiths.

