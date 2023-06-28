Graeme Shinnie aims to lift silverware as Aberdeen captain after signing three-year contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graeme Shinnie aims to lift silverware as Aberdeen captain after signing three-year contract

After signing a three-year contract to return to Aberdeen, club captain Graeme Shinnie insists he has a special bond with the club's supporters

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen target Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

After returning to Pittodrie on a three-year deal, Graeme Shinnie is determined to lift a trophy as Aberdeen captain.

The 31-year-old former Wigan Athletic midfielder committed his future to his home city club with a deal until the summer of 2026.

Shinnie spent the second half of last season on loan at Pittodrie from Wigan but is now back at the Dons for good.

The midfielder says returning on a permanent contract to Aberdeen is like “coming home” and “means everything.”

Aberdeen have not won a trophy since the League Cup in 2014 and Shinnie is determined to raise silverware at Hampden.

The Scotland international praised the Red Army for their support and aims to repay them by ending a near decade long trophy drought.

Shinnie will lead out the Dons in the European group stages in the upcoming campaign.

He has vowed manager Barry Robson’s rebuilt side will be ready to cope with the demands of balancing domestic and European action.

Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Talking to RedTV, the Dons captain said: “Being a captain who lifts a trophy with this club would be one of the most memorable days of my career.

“We are a club that looks to try to do that and if we could I would be absolutely delighted.

“At a club like this the fans demand that the team goes on good cup runs.

“This season is one where we definitely want to do that.”

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates a win against Dundee United in March. Image: SNS

Driven by Darvel cup disappointment

On a hectic day of transfer business Aberdeen also secured defender Rhys Williams on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

The 22-year-old has played 19 times for Liverpool, 15 starts, and has experience of playing in the Champions League.

Shinnie played in cup finals with Aberdeen during his first spell at the club from 2015 to 2019.

He captained Inverness Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory in 2015, beating Falkirk 2-1 in the final.

Shinnie’s drive to lift silverware with the Dons is further fuelled by the agony of last season when the Reds crashed out of the Scottish Cup 1-0 to sixth tier minnows Darvel.

Midfielder Shinnie was an unused substitute against Darvel on a rare occasion he did not start.

He said: “The frustrating part of last season was the Scottish Cup.

“It (Darvel) was one of the worst days.

“If you look at the run we could have had I don’t think we would have played a Premiership team to get to the final.

“You can’t say that many times.”

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie gesturing after being fouled by Livi’s Jack Fitzwater. Photo by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘It feels like I am back home’

Securing Shinnie is one of the fundamental components of Aberdeen boss Robson’s summer transfer window rebuild.

Shinnie signed on at the Dons after securing his release from Wigan.

The influential midfielder had a year left on his contract at Wigan Athletic who were relegated to League One at the end of last season.

During his loan spell in the second half of last season Shinnie led the Dons to a third-place Premiership finish and guaranteed European group stage football.

Graeme Shinnie on the pitch for Aberdeen
Graeme Shinnie after the final game of the season against Celtic. Image: SNS

He said: “This means everything, it feels like I am back home.

“This is a club I love.

“It was a little bit trickier than we probably imagined and it always is in football when there are contracts and whatever else

“My full focus was on getting back here, nothing else was on my mind.

“It was a case of trying to get it done so I could be back here for the first day of pre-season.

“To be amongst the lads.

“It is a place that makes me happy, the football is very good and the fans are brilliant.

“It is a real privilege to be back here.”

Captain Graeme Shinnie giving away his shirt at full time after securing European qualifiction. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Ready for European group stages

The Dons, who today returned for pre-season training, are guaranteed European group stage action.

Boss Robson is building a squad to bid for success on two fronts – in Europe and domestically.

Striker Ester Sokler signed a three year deal from Slovenian top flight club NK Radomlje with Leighton Clarkson signing until 2027 from Liverpool.

Right-back Nicky Devlin also penned a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract with Livingston.

Shinnie is confident Aberdeen will be strong enough for the demands of a campaign on two fronts.

Captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates with goal-scorer Bojan Miovski against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “The excitement of having European games is back again.

“When I was at the club last time (2015-19) we were all desperate to get through to group stage football.

“To have it now is really exciting and everyone will be ready for the challenge.

“We know about Rangers and Celtic when they played in Europe.

“There will be European games on Thursdays and then we have to come back to go again by playing on a Sunday.

“We will be ready for that.”

The ‘special’ bond with supporters

Inspirational captain Shinnie has built up a strong bond with the support of his home city club.

The Red Army chant ‘Graeme Shinnie, he’s one of their own’ during games.

It is a chant he loves and will never grow tired of hearing.

Graeme Shinnie (6) of Aberdeen in the 3-1 win against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock

Shinnie said: “The fans have been amazing.

“Even when I left (for Derby County, 2019) they were very understanding.

“To feel that bond with the fans again when I came back on loan was special.

“To hear them singing my name is always special it never gets boring even though I am going on 32 and getting old.

“There is a real excitement with season ticket sales and the vibe around the place.

“It is important we get ready in pre-season to give the fans something to cheer about.”

