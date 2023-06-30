Buckie-raised Rockall adventurer thanks the Stornoway Coastguard following rescue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Buckie-raised Rockall adventurer thanks the Stornoway Coastguard following rescue

Cam Cameron had been trying to break the world record and spend 60 days on the uninhabitable rock.

By Cameron Roy
Cam Cameron was rescued from Rockall by the Stornoway Coastguard. Image: Cam Cameron.
Cam Cameron was rescued from Rockall by the Stornoway Coastguard. Image: Cam Cameron.

Buckie-raised Rockall adventurer Chris “Cam” Cameron has thanked the Stornoway Coastguard for rescuing him.

He had set out to try and break the world record and spend 60 days on the uninhabitable rock.

But after only 32 days he called the coastguard with a mayday message.

The former Gordon Highlander was trying to raise £50,000 for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

Rockall is located in the North Atlantic Ocean, and the nearest permanently inhabited place is North Uist, an island in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland, 200NM to the east.

Due to tough weather conditions and sea state, Mr Cameron had to abandon the rock after saying he was experiencing “pain, exhaustion and hypothermia”.

Mr Cameron has praised the Stornoway Coastguard team for saving his life. Image: Cam Cameron.

Now he has released a statement on his website thanking the Stornoway Coastguard and their rescue helicopters.

Cam Cameron thanks Stornoway Coastguard for Rockall rescue

Mr Cameron, 53, wrote: “I owe this all to the courageous and speedy extraction from Rockall by the professionalism of HM Coastguard and in particular, Stornoway Coastguard.

“During my initial mayday broadcast, HM Coastguard kept me informed of the incredible work going on behind the scenes.”

The previous record on the islet is 45 days. Image: Andy Strangeway

Mr Cameron also thanked the captain and crew of cargo ship Mv Nassauborg for maintaining visual contact with him while waves washed over Rockall.

The rock only stands 56ft above sea level at its tallest point and is 101ft long.

While Mr Cameron was doing the challenge, he was staying on a ledge measuring just 13ft by 4.9ft.

He added: “I was re-assured at all times that I was in safe hands and that I would return to see my family.

The Mv Nassauborg cargo ship helped rescue Mr Cameron. Image: Cam Cameron.

“I owe them all my life.

“I’ll need a moment or two to take stock, decompress, and get home to see my family. Thereafter, I’m happy to recount the whole experience.”

The cancellation of Mr Cameron’s attempt to break the longest Rockall challenge means the record remains at 45 days which was set by Nick Hancock in 2014.

The UK claimed Rockall on September 18, 1955, although Ireland does not recognise the UK’s claim.

More from Press and Journal

The MV Maid of Glencoul on Loch Linnhe. Image: Highland Council.
Limited passenger service on Corran Ferry route following ANOTHER breakdown
Gates open at 6pm for the concert Image Shutterstock
'It’s more of a challenge now than it’s ever been': Inverness will still see…
O2
O2 customers in Aberdeen hit by signal disruption
Aberdeen Drug dealer told by judge to consider a new career
'If I say anything they'll kill me': Moray joiner caught with £250,000 of cocaine…
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
Two women charged after £42,000 worth of cannabis found at Culloden property
Louise Robertson, the owner of the Cult of Coffee in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Cult of Coffee: Popular Aberdeen business put up for sale
Two mountaineers climbing Glen Coe in the snow by torchlight in the early morning light.
Stunning picture of Glen Coe mountaineers by Highland photographer up for national prize
Jay Henderson enjoyed his loan stint with Caley Thistle this year - now he's a Ross County player. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails capture of 'exciting young talent' Jay Henderson
Hit up the beach this summer. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
12 beaches you need to visit in the north and north-east - from Nairn…
Union Terrace Gardens grass
Gallery: The Union Terrace Gardens grass is finally greener on the other side!