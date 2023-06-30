Buckie-raised Rockall adventurer thanks the Stornoway Coastguard following rescue

Buckie-raised Rockall adventurer Chris “Cam” Cameron has thanked the Stornoway Coastguard for rescuing him.

He had set out to try and break the world record and spend 60 days on the uninhabitable rock.

But after only 32 days he called the coastguard with a mayday message.

The former Gordon Highlander was trying to raise £50,000 for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

Rockall is located in the North Atlantic Ocean, and the nearest permanently inhabited place is North Uist, an island in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland, 200NM to the east.

Due to tough weather conditions and sea state, Mr Cameron had to abandon the rock after saying he was experiencing “pain, exhaustion and hypothermia”.

Now he has released a statement on his website thanking the Stornoway Coastguard and their rescue helicopters.

Cam Cameron thanks Stornoway Coastguard for Rockall rescue

Mr Cameron, 53, wrote: “I owe this all to the courageous and speedy extraction from Rockall by the professionalism of HM Coastguard and in particular, Stornoway Coastguard.

“During my initial mayday broadcast, HM Coastguard kept me informed of the incredible work going on behind the scenes.”

Mr Cameron also thanked the captain and crew of cargo ship Mv Nassauborg for maintaining visual contact with him while waves washed over Rockall.

The rock only stands 56ft above sea level at its tallest point and is 101ft long.

While Mr Cameron was doing the challenge, he was staying on a ledge measuring just 13ft by 4.9ft.

He added: “I was re-assured at all times that I was in safe hands and that I would return to see my family.

“I owe them all my life.

“I’ll need a moment or two to take stock, decompress, and get home to see my family. Thereafter, I’m happy to recount the whole experience.”

The cancellation of Mr Cameron’s attempt to break the longest Rockall challenge means the record remains at 45 days which was set by Nick Hancock in 2014.

The UK claimed Rockall on September 18, 1955, although Ireland does not recognise the UK’s claim.