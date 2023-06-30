Limited passenger service on Corran Ferry route following ANOTHER breakdown

The Corran Ferry service will once again be reduced to foot passengers only after the Maid of Glencoul broke down earlier this week.

Services have been disrupted many times over the past few months as both the main vessel, MV Corran, and the backup, Maid of Glencoul, developed faults.

The MV Corran has been out of action since January when it was supposed to return, but an issue with the bow thruster and delays has meant it won’t return until mid-August.

Since then, the Maid of Glencoul, a 48-year-old ferry, has been acting as a replacement but due to its advanced age has also developed issues.

Highland Council has announced a free 12 passenger service across Corran Narrows (Nether Lochaber to Ardgour) from tomorrow morning. It will start at 6am and is in addition to the already running service from Ardgour to Fort William Pier (linked tweet) – https://t.co/YBFiVxKrVA — The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) June 30, 2023

A technical issue forced Highland Council, which runs the ferry service, to pull it just before the Easter weekend, causing frustration among residents and tourists in the area.

The vessel was out of action for around seven weeks until it returned earlier this month, but is still plagued with issues, causing it to once again be pulled.

Temporary service on Corran Ferry route

Highland Council announced the Maid of Glencoul had developed a steering fault at 4pm on June 28.

The issue cannot be fixed remotely, therefore a specialist is en route to help fix the problem, but until then no vehicles can cross the Corran Narrows.

This means vehicles face an extra hour and 15-minute journey around Loch Linnhe, much to the frustration of businesses who rely on the ferry.

Chairman of the Economy and Infrastructure Committee, Ken Gowans said: “I want to give the reassurance that we are doing everything possible to support the communities until the Maid is back in operation.”

The council has announced from tomorrow (July 1), a foot passenger service from Fort William to Ardgour will operate.

It will be free to use, however, it offers much less capacity than previously, with room for just 12 passengers.

The journey is also much longer, with usual trips across the Corran Narrows taking only five minutes, but because boats are departing from Fort William it is now a 45-minute journey.