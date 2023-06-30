Limited passenger service on Corran Ferry route following ANOTHER breakdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Limited passenger service on Corran Ferry route following ANOTHER breakdown

A temporary service with space for just 12 foot passengers has been introduced.

By Ross Hempseed
The MV Maid of Glencoul on Loch Linnhe. Image: Highland Council.
The MV Maid of Glencoul on Loch Linnhe. Image: Highland Council.

The Corran Ferry service will once again be reduced to foot passengers only after the Maid of Glencoul broke down earlier this week.

Services have been disrupted many times over the past few months as both the main vessel, MV Corran, and the backup, Maid of Glencoul, developed faults.

The MV Corran has been out of action since January when it was supposed to return, but an issue with the bow thruster and delays has meant it won’t return until mid-August.

Since then, the Maid of Glencoul, a 48-year-old ferry, has been acting as a replacement but due to its advanced age has also developed issues.

A technical issue forced Highland Council, which runs the ferry service, to pull it just before the Easter weekend, causing frustration among residents and tourists in the area.

The vessel was out of action for around seven weeks until it returned earlier this month, but is still plagued with issues, causing it to once again be pulled.

Temporary service on Corran Ferry route

Highland Council announced the Maid of Glencoul had developed a steering fault at 4pm on June 28.

The issue cannot be fixed remotely, therefore a specialist is en route to help fix the problem, but until then no vehicles can cross the Corran Narrows.

This means vehicles face an extra hour and 15-minute journey around Loch Linnhe, much to the frustration of businesses who rely on the ferry.

Chairman of the Economy and Infrastructure Committee, Ken Gowans said: “I want to give the reassurance that we are doing everything possible to support the communities until the Maid is back in operation.”

The council has announced from tomorrow (July 1), a foot passenger service from Fort William to Ardgour will operate.

It will be free to use, however, it offers much less capacity than previously, with room for just 12 passengers.

The journey is also much longer, with usual trips across the Corran Narrows taking only five minutes, but because boats are departing from Fort William it is now a 45-minute journey.

 

